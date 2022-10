Fener drew 2-2 with Rennes in France

Hosts are top of their league

Rennes scoring freely

Fenerbahce v Rennes

Thursday 27 October, 17:45

Live on BT Sport Extra

We'll jet to Turkey now, because Fenerbahce are up against Rennes in the Europa League, and I think the Turkish Super Lig leaders are well worth backing.

Fener are top after a run of seven wins in nine in the Turkish top flight, and in that spell they have rattled in an impressive 26 goals. Remarkably, they are averaging nearly three goals per game in league football right now, and they have by far the best attacking record in the division, seven goals better than second-placed Adana Demirspor.

In the Europa League, the Istanbul giants are similarly successful. They swept aside Slovacko and Austria Vienna in the qualifiers, scoring ten goals across those four matches, and they have won three and drawn one of their four UEL group games. In the reverse fixture against Rennes, they fought back from 2-0 down to grab a 2-2 draw in France. It's certainly been a fantastic start for talented yet combustible coach Jorge Jesus.

Rennes are also on great form, having put together a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Bruno Genesio's side are fourth in Ligue 1, and they have the same record as Fenerbahce in the UEL, winning three and drawing one. They have won four of their last five on the road, scoring eight goals across those four victories.

These are two excellent sides, but the market has them very close in the Match Odds market, and I can't get on board with that if you consider the home advantage that Fenerbahce will enjoy. The Turkish side have won nine of their last ten on home soil, so I'll back them Draw No Bet here at 1.9620/21. You could also go for Fenerbahce/Draw and Over 1.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at 1.824/5, given how freely both teams have been scoring.