Frankfurt have won their last three matches

The Eagles won in Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille

Wednesday 27 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Milan did their bit for us last night, including a stunning Rafael Leao goal in a 4-0 win, but Dinamo Zagreb took our BTTS bet down with them with their lack of attacking punch. We'll stick with the Champions League, because there's a fascinating clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille in Group D, which is the section that Tottenham are currently top of.

Frankfurt won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Stade Velodrome, but that is their only win so far. The Eagles lost at home to Sporting and went down 3-2 at Tottenham, and their other point came from a goalless stalemate with Spurs at Deutsche Bank Park.

Marseille have also had something of a rollercoaster, having lost their first two games before beating Sporting home and away. It didn't do any harm that the Portuguese giants picked up three red cards across the two matches.

Frankfurt's form has fluctuated throughout the campaign, but the bare truth is that they are still in contention to qualify for the last 16 of the UCL, and they have broken into the top four of the Bundesliga. Attacking players like Randal Kolo Muani, Jesper Lindstrom and Daichi Kamada are all on form, and the team looked razor sharp in recent wins over Bayer Leverkusen (5-1) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-1).

Marseille have made a generally strong start to their first campaign under former Verona boss Igor Tudor, but they have lost their last two games 1-0 to PSG and Lens, and overall they have lost five of their last ten. Their away form is encouraging though, with four away wins in the last six attempts.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Frankfurt/Draw Double Chance and Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist at combined odds of 2.35/4. The atmosphere will be superb in Germany, and Frankfurt have really stepped up a gear recently in terms of their attacking play. Kolo Muani has delivered three goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, and his pace and clever movement can find gaps in Marseille's back three.

Another option is to back Eintracht/Draw Double Chance and Daichi Kamada to have a shot on target at 2.0421/20. The Japanese international has already scored nine goals across the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Pokal, and he's started taking penalties too. If you chuck in Kolo Muani to score or assist, that takes you up to 3.55/2.