Batshuayi in great post-World Cup form

Fenerbahce the league's top scorers

Fenerbahce v Galatasaray

Sunday 08 January, 16:00

We suffered a Dutch debacle yesterday, as PSV played out a goalless draw with Sparta in the Eredivisie, taking down our BTTS bet. We hope to end the week on a high with a trip to an Istanbul derby of gigantic proportions, as Fenerbahce face Galatasaray.

Grizzled Portuguese veteran Jorge Jesus has made a huge impact in his first season with Fener, leading them to within a point of the leaders Gala in the race for the Turkish Super Lig title. Fener have scored a league-high 42 goals, and they have made good progress in the Europa League, winning their group.

Ecuadorean striker Enner Valencia could miss out with a knee injury, which places the attacking burden on the shoulders of Belgian international striker Michy Batshuayi. The former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund forward scored for Belgium at the World Cup, and at club level he has netted 10 goals in his last 12 appearances, including three in two since the World Cup.

Galatasaray are top of the standings, with coach Okan Buruk doing a sensational job, but they lost home and away to Fener last season, and even though they have an excellent defensive record they are giving up an average of 1.56 xG on the road. With Fenerbahce generating an average of just over 2 xGF in their home games, they should create a few chances, and at 2.6413/8 in the Anytime Goalscorer market, I think Batshuayi is worth backing.