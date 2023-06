Garner has 2+ fouls in 5 of last 6 starts

Got forward well v Czechs to hit 2 shots

Bet Builder doubles pays just over 11/2

England U21 v Israel U21

Sunday 25 June, 17:00

Live on UEFA TV

This is a rare occasion when I'm going to focus on a single player for this props column, namely James Garner.

The Everton man finished the season strongly, playing a key role in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League, and is clearly trusted by England under-21 boss Lee Carsley.

Usually a central-midfielder, Garner was handed the right-back spot by Carsley for Thursday's opening game against Czechia, which England won 2-0.

Garner did a decent job - as he did when playing right wing-back for Everton on the final day of the Premier League season - but it's not a role he's hugely familiar with and that brings the fouls market into play.

The 22-year-old committed three fouls against the Czechs which means he's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in five of his last six starts for club and country.

Playing out of position, that bet can land again.

Garner did appear very wary of his attacking role within the team on Thursday with much of England's play coming down the right where Noni Madueke was also prominent.

The pair linked well and Garner managed to get two shots away, something he looks capable of repeating here.

Israel managed only 22% of possession during their 1-1 draw with Germany (admittedly they played half the match with only 10 men) but their win odds of 8/1 suggest they will once again be on the back foot for much of this game.

In a Bet Builder, Garner for 2+ fouls and 2+ shots pays around 11/2.

It landed in game one and I'm happy to back it to happen again at the price.

