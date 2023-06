Arsenal back favourites to sign Declan Rice

Tottenham or Newcastle for James Maddison

Kane transfer news has gone quiet suggesting he'll stay at Spurs

Rice transfer saga coming to a boil

Where Declan Rice will be playing his football next season is very much still in the air with both Arsenal and Manchester City expected to make significant bids in the coming days.

The West Ham captain has been as short as 1/101.10 to join Arsenal in Betfair's Declan Rice to sign for market, but with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona, news of the Citizens' desire to sign Rice as his replacement soon broke.

That prompted City to shorten to 8/111.72 at one stage to capture Rice's signature, but the odds have flipped again with the Gunners now back as favourites to sign the 24-year-old midfelder.

Arsenal are 1/21.49 (at the time of writing) to sign Rice on the back of reports that they are preparing an improved offer after they had their latest £90m bid rejected.

Man City can be backed at 6/42.46 to sign the England international, but sadly for West Ham fans it looks inevitable that Rice will be leaving the London Stadium with odds of 20/121.00 being offered that he doesn't sign for any other club before the end of the current transfer window.

Declan Rice to sign for (before 4 September):

- Arsenal 1/21.49

- Man City 6/42.46

- Manchester United 20/121.00

- Not to sign for any other club 20/121.00

- BAR 25/126.00

Two-team battle to sign relegated Maddison

James Maddison is too good to be playing Championship football with Leicester City, and that's the main reason why almost every big Premier League club is listed in the James Maddison to sign for market.

However, if the betting is to be believed then two clubs are at the forefront of the fight to sign the England international.

Newcastle were the early odds-on favourites to sign Maddison, but they've drifted slightly to 11/102.08 and it's now Tottenham who head the betting at 17/20.

The Magpies can offer Maddison Champions League football, which could be pivotal in the 26-year-old's decision making, but with age on his side a move to London to play in one of the world's best football stadiums could also prove massively appealing.

Among the other clubs listed, Arsenal are 9/19.80 to sign Maddison, while Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd can all be backed at 14/115.00.

James Maddison to sign for (before 4 September):

- Tottenham 17/20

- Newcastle 11/102.08

- Arsenal 9/19.80

- Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd 14/115.00

- Aston Villa 16/117.00

- BAR 25/126.00

Kane silence could be golden for Spurs fans

Harry Kane's destination seemed likely to be either Manchester or Madrid just a few weeks ago with both United and Real trading short in the Betfair Sportsbook's Harry Kane to sign for market.

However, transfer news regarding Kane has gone very quiet in recent weeks suggesting he could well stay at Tottenham for another season at least.

Real Madrid went odds-on at one stage to sign the England captain but they're now out to 4/14.80 to capture his signature after they recently bought Jude Bellingham and were rumoured to be interested in signing Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United's interest in Kane also appears to have waned in recent weeks though they're still available to back at 9/25.30 to sign the 29-year-old.

But it's Spurs who are the strong favourites to have Kane in their side next season with odds of 8/151.52 being available that he doesn't sign for any other club before the end of the transfer window.

Harry Kane to sign for (before 4 September):

- Not to sign for any other club 8/151.52

- Real Madrid 4/14.80

- Manchester United 9/25.30

- Bayern Munich 11/26.40

- Paris SG 8/18.80

- BAR 20/121.00