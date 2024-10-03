Elfsborg v Roma: Cards on the menu in Sweden

Ref has shown over 4.5 cards in 18 of his last 25 UEFA games

Ouma carded in 5 of 8 Europa League matches this season

Back Bet Builder double at 13/5 3.60 in Europa League clash

Elfsborg v Roma

Thursday 3 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 7 (via red button)

Regular props column readers will know I like a cards bet and this match provides a good opportunity for one on Thursday's Europa League coupon.

A big reason for that is the choice of referee, namely Kristo Tohver.

The Estonian has strong track record for producing cards in UEFA club competitions, showing 4+ in 20 of his last 25 such matches and 5+ in 18 of those games.

We've also got two card-magnet teams involved.

Elfsborg played eight qualifiers to reach this 'league phase' and in those games they received no fewer than 27 cards - easily the most in the Europa League qualifying competition. They also picked up three more during their matchday one loss to AZ Alkmaar.

As for Roma, they were second in Serie A for cards last season and started off their UEL campaign with two yellows in their 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

While the market is clued up to the potential for card chaos, I'm still happy to put over 4.5 cards in our Bet Builder and will double that up with a player-card bet.

Elfsborg midfielder Timothy Noor Ouma has been picking up cards for fun in his inaugural European campaign.

The inexperienced Kenyan international played seven qualifiers and was booked four times. He was also carded last time out against AZ.

Ouma should have plenty of tracking back to do in this game, especially with Roma's most-fouled player, Paulo Dybala, operating in his area.

The 20-year-old do well not to attract the attention of Mr Tohver and including him in our Bet Builder takes the price up to 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back over 4.5 cards & Ouma to be shown a card SBK 13/5

Before I go, I'll also mention a couple of other Europa League games likely to deliver cards.

Porto v Manchester United is one - only Chelsea have received more cards in this season's Premier League than the Red Devils, while Porto sit in the middle of the Portuguese fair-play table having received the most cards of the country's 'Big Three'.

The ref for this one if Germany's Tobias Stieler, who has shown 4+ cards in 20 of his last 26 UEFA club appointments.

The other is FC Twente v Fenerbahce - Englishman Chris Kavanagh takes charge in the Netherlands and he's shown 5+ cards in 10 of his 12 UEFA club games. As for the teams, they had eight cards between them on matchday one.

An over 3.5 cards treble on the three games mentioned pays just over even money, with the riskier over 4.5 three-fold producing odds of around 4/15.00.