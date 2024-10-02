Porto v Manchester United: United's woes to continue in Dragons' den

Porto strong at home and experienced in Europe

United thrashed at home by Spurs and playing poorly

Ugarte fouls involved in 6/5 Bet Builder

Omorodion can net at a chunky price

Porto v Manchester United

Thursday 03 October, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Porto must recover from Norwegian debacle

It was no surprise that Porto failed to win their Europa League opener at Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt (I opposed the visitors in our Football Bet of the Day column), but it was the nature of the defeat that really caught the eye. Porto struggled defensively throughout against attack-minded opposition, and when Bodo Glimt were reduced to ten men early in the second half at 2-1 up, Porto seemed to have no idea how to use the numerical superiority.

The Dragons ultimately lost the game 3-2, a hefty blow for new coach Vitor Bruno. Sergio's Conceicao's former assistant stepped up when the long-serving coach stepped down, and although Porto are only three points adrift of Primeira Liga leaders Sporting, they need to show they can compete in the same relentless way as they have done for the last few seasons.

The Portuguese giants can at least usually rely on their home form. At the Dragao, Porto have won all four of their league games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one. Admittedly, that was against limited opposition - all four of their opponents are in the bottom half of the Portuguese top flight.

Bustling striker Samu Omorodion - who nearly joined Chelsea as part of the deal to take Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid - has been a big hit. The Nigerian has scored in each of his last four competitive matches, rattling in five goals in total.

Brazilian winger Galeno, who scored a brilliant winner against Arsenal in the Champions League last term, is also on fine form. He was expected to make a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but Porto have benefited from its collapse, in a sporting sense if not a financial one. Galeno has delivered five goals this season, and scored in the weekend's 4-0 victory against Arouca.

Defenders Ivan Marcano and Zaidu are injured, while Otavio is battling to be fit. After returning from Arsenal on loan, Fabio Vieira is hoping to make his first start of the campaign.

United reeling after latest disaster

It was no surprise that after Manchester United's abject 3-0 home loss to Tottenham, Erik ten Hag chose to hide behind the perhaps unfortunate red card shown to his captain Bruno Fernandes, but the brutal truth is that listless, disorganised and clumsy performances like this are happening far too often under the Dutch coach. United have now been dismantled in back-to-back Premier League home games, and they are a lowly 13th in the standings.

Their start to the Europa League campaign wasn't much better, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Twente. Having led at half-time, United gave up an awful equaliser, and then ran out of ideas in attack. The Red Devils have won just three of their nine competitive games this season, and INEOS' decision to keep faith with ten Hag is being questioned with increasing intensity.

Last season's away displays in the group stage of the Champions League won't inspire confidence. United lost 4-3 at Bayern, drew 3-3 at Galatasaray and lost 4-3 at Copenhagen as they finished bottom of their group.

Rasmus Hojlund is pushing for a start after an anaemic start to Joshua Zirkzee's United career, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are doubts for the game and defenders Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are still sidelined.

Positive Porto result the heart of Bet Builder

Given United's poor form, their fragility away from home in Europe and Porto's home record, I can't back the visitors with any confidence. The Dragao is a tough place to go, with raucous support for the home side, and Vitor Bruno has plenty of firepower at his disposal.

With Galeno and Omorodion in great form, I fancy Porto here, so I'll start my Bet Builder by backing Porto/Draw Double Chance. I'll add in Over 1.5 Goals (seven of United's nine games have featured two goals or more, as have all of Porto's matches this term), and back Omorodion to have a shot on target. That gives us a combined price of 6/52.20.

As an alternative single, Omorodion seems too big in the To Score market at 3.211/5, given his form and how United are currently defending.