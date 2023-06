Mosquera has a great cards record

Cincy beaten only once in 18 MLS games

DC United v FC Cincinnati

Saturday 24 June (Sun, 00:30)

It's been one of those weeks when a lot of legs of our props-based Bet Builders have won but not at the same time.

However, the search for profit goes on and we've got a decent-looking 10/1 shot in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Poor discipline could well be the way to go given the teams and referee involved.

Both DC United and FC Cincinnati are in the MLS' top eight for fouls committed - DC up in third - while the pair are in the top six when it comes to being fouled.

We've also got a referee, Sergii Boiko, who is just above the league average of fouls per game, while he's fourth on the league list for cards shown, averaging well over five per game.

I'll start by picking the hosts' Lewis O'Brien for 2+ fouls.

That's something the midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has managed in seven of his 12 games for Wayne Rooney's side, who will really need to scrap hard against a team with the best record in the competition.

I also like the visitors' centre-back Yerson Mosquera to be shown a card.

The on-loan Wolves man has a strong career record for cards - he was a player I had wanted to play more often at Molineux in a bid to profit from that fact.

Sadly, he suffered a serious injury on debut there but his record in the MLS, where he's received five cards in his last 10 games, is similar to that in his native Colombia.

As a youngster there, he was carded nine times in 24 appearances for Atletico Nacional before heading to England.

He's set to return to the team here after international duty and is a fair price at 2/1, particularly given the official in charge.

Finally, 4/6 about Cincy avoiding defeat looks worth backing.

They've lost only once so far this season in 18 games and while their real strength has been on home soil, they do boast the second-best away record in the Eastern Conference.

The reason for this price is they do have some selection issues with regular defender Matt Miazga among the absentees - he's with the USA at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

However, the hosts aren't in great shape themselves right now, having won just two of their last 10.

Cincinnati can avoid defeat here and hopefully land the 10/1 booty.

