Rice race hots up as City prepare bid

Treble winners shortened amid reports

Arsenal still favourites after second bid rejected

Manchester City shortened to 6/52.16 in the Betfair market on Declan Rice's future amid reports that they would bid for the England midfielder today.

The fast-moving drama of where Rice will end up next season saw the odds on the treble winners shorten from 5/23.50 yesterday.

Arsenal 17/20, for whom Rice is the top summer transfer target, are still the favourites. However, after West Ham turned down a second bid, Mikel Arteta may be growing nervous that his former employers will gazump the Gunners.

Football transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano tweeted at around noon on Thursday that Rice could be open to the move.

Manchester City have decided to bid for Declan Rice after calling West Ham last Friday to be informed #MCFC



Man City also checked player's side -- understand Rice is open to any move so deal depends on the clubs now.



Arsenal, planning to bid again since last week. #AFC pic.twitter.com/wdHsnlerii -- Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Yesterday, it was reported that Manchester United would offer cash plus players - either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay - for Rice.

But so far there is said to have been no bid from the Old Trafford club.

Gundogan exit raises chances of Rice arrival

City's in interest Rice has firmed up because Ilkay Gundogan's departure to Barcelona looks inevitable.

Betting has been suspended on the 32-year-old's departure from the Premier League champions for whom he has played since 2016.

Another City legend, Bernardo Silva, could be heading for the Etihad exit too.

Reports on Thursday said he was on his way to Saudi Arabia and he is 8/131.60 to join the growing Premier League exodus to the lucrative gulf kingdom.

Paris Saint-Germain 9/43.25 are also interested in the Portuguese.