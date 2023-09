Rudoni has hit 2+ shots in five of his last six

McFadzean has managed an attempt in 8/12

Coventry v Huddersfield

Monday 25 September, 20:00

The Championship takes centre stage on Monday when Darren Moore takes charge of Huddersfield for the first time.

He succeeds Neil Warnock at the West Yorkshire club and while he's a former defender, Moore is regarded as a manager who likes his teams to play and take the game to the opposition.

I'm happy, therefore, to get midfielder Jack Rudoni into our Bet Builder.

He's landed the 2+ shots bet in five of his last six games. He's scored in two of the last three and had been given a bit more licence to get forward in recent matches under Warnock.

While there's now a new man in the dugout, it's hard to see Moore making too many changes to a side which has picked up seven points from the last nine available.

A front-foot approach could well keep the home defence busy - and it's been rather overworked of late with seven goals conceded in the last three games.

That brings both Kyle McFadzean and Joel Latibeaudiere into play in the player-card market.

McFadzean has been booked in his last three games, bringing his longer-term record to nine cards in 17 appearances.

However, at a bigger price, I prefer Latibeaudiere.

He's seen yellow in four of his last six, while last season he was carded in nine of his 30 starts.

Most of those appearances have come as part of a back three but there's been talk of a move into midfield here with Ben Sheaf out injured and Josh Eccles possibly being moved wider to cover for another injury absentee, Milan van Ewijk.

Such a switch would surely increase the likelihood of fouls from the Jamaican international, who isn't shy on that front. He gets the nod.

While McFadzean has been overlooked in that market, he's worth adding for 1+ shot.

The 36-year-old's aerial presence has been shown at set-pieces of late and he's now landed this bet in eight of his last 12 games, going back to the tail-end of last season.

Put the three legs together into a Bet Builder and you get a price of just under 10/111.00 - hopefully a good way to kick off the new week!

