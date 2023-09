Robins frustrated by Coventry form

Huddersfield begin new era

BTTS has banked in 61% of Championship contests

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Coventry v Huddersfield

Monday September 25, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Struggling Coventry missing Hamer

Coventry 1.814/5 chief Mark Robins bemoaned poor defending and frailties in midfield as his Sky Blues side suffered a 3-2 defeat at Cardiff in midweek.

City fell behind to an early set-piece goal before pulling level with the first of two impressive finishes from Matty Godden, the second of which proved to be a consolation after allowing the Bluebirds to score all too easily in the second half at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Robins said, "We didn't start the game with the tempo we wanted which was disappointing. We weren't brave enough. We went a goal down without laying a glove on them. We had a lot of possession, but it's vanity if you don't do anything with it. The manner of the goals conceded was disappointing as we have players in the side that are better than that."

Pointing to Coventry's lack of penetration into the final third, Robins admitted the team are desperately missing last season's star Gustavo Hamer in midfield - a fact compounded by an injury to Ben Sheaf. There's also concern Milan van Ewijk might miss out on Monday night's match after leaving the field early against Cardiff.

The Moore era begins at Huddersfield

Huddersfield 4.2016/5 begin a brand-new era following the appointment of Darren Moore as the club's new manager on Thursday. The 49-year-old replaces Neil Warnock in charge of the Terriers after the veteran's planned departed following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Stoke, a match that saw Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni get on the scoresheet.

Chief executive Jake Edwards called Moore the "stand-out candidate" after an "extensive recruitment process" with the club impressed by his attacking philosophy, noting that his sides tend to get progressively more aggressive in the final-third over time, whilst also pinpointing his infectious and positive personality as a major potential asset.

Moore should benefit from the return to availability of captain Jonathan Hogg after a bout of dizziness with forward Danny Ward also hoping to be back after a sore Achilles. Right-back Tom Edwards should also feature after being ineligible against Stoke, leaving Loick Ayina and Ollie Turton as the only confirmed senior absentees.

Last season's surprise play-off finalists Coventry (W1-D4-L2) have struggled to find their 2022/23 form. Despite the Sky Blues's record, they have won the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) battle in five of their opening seven showdowns, City's sole success has come against rock-bottom Middlesbrough back in early August

Huddersfield (W2-D2-L3) concluded Neil Warnock's reign with seven points from a possible nine. The Terries scored twice in all three fixtures, though underlying performance metrics suggest Town have overachieved in the embryonic stage of the campaign thus far, with the visitors allowing the second-highest xG per-game figure (1.81 xGA) through seven rounds.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.804/5 Bet now

Nevertheless, Huddersfield should be buoyed by the new manager bounce with Darren Moore's unyielding positivity possibly leading us towards a front-foot Terries approach here.

With that in-mind, goals may well be on the agenda and Both Teams To Score stands out as a 1.804/5 shout on the Betfair Exchange.

Nine of the duo's 14 Championship matches have already delivered winning BTTS pay-outs, as the pair have found the back of the net in 11 of those collective contests. The two teams have managed only three clean sheets between them and the division is also delivering an eye-catching 61% strike-rate for successful Both Teams To Score selections.