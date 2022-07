Strugglers can put on a show

Coritiba v Fortaleza

Sunday 03 July, 22:00

In Argentina last night, Velez Sarsfield did indeed prove to be distracted by their upcoming Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate, as they lost 1-0 against Atletico Tucuman. We're on a roll as we reach the end of the week.

We'll hop across to Brazil, because Serie A strugglers Coritiba take on Fortaleza, and I think both defences will be breached.

Coritiba have collected just 15 points from their 14 matches in the league, and they have lost their last four. They usually find the net, despite their struggles, and they have scored in ten of their 14 top-flight outings. Defensively they are having a tough time - they have leaked ten goals across their last four games, and they have managed just three clean sheets.

Fortaleza are even worse off, as they are bottom of the table. They have however scored in nine of their 14 league games, and they have won their last three games in the Copa do Brasil. Both teams have found the net in eight of their 14 league matches this term.

You can back Both Teams To Score here at 1.9420/21, and I think that's a reasonable price.