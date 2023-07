Robson top for cards and fouls for Coritiba

Avelar has 2+ shots in 3 of his last 5 starts

Bet Builder double pays 13/2

Coritiba v America Mineiro

Saturday 8 July, 22:30

Live on Fanatiz

There's plenty of action in Brazil's top flight on Saturday and this match between the bottom two could well get a bit feisty.

It features two of the highest-fouling sides in Serie A, with the hosts leading the way for cards received too.

There's also a strict referee on the whistle - Rafael Rodrigo Klein is averaging just under seven cards per game across all competitions this season, so it's not hard to envisage the odd flash of yellow.

Over 5.5 is odds-on though so the better value looks to lie in the player-card market where Coritiba midfielder Robson looks a strong candidate.

He leads the way for both cards (six) and fouls (26) this season for his club and should be catching the ref's eye here.

But whereas he's just 1/4 to commit 2+ fouls, Robson is out at 9/5 for a card. Given the official in charge, that looks a decent price.

I'm going to double him up with a pick in the shots market, namely America MG's Danilo Avelar.

The visitors are sixth best in the division for shots taken, while the struggling hosts have conceded the fifth-most shots.

Avelar can capitalise on that shaky defence.

He loves to get forward from both open play and for set-pieces, as he showed last week when having four efforts on goal against Atletico Mineiro.

That was the third time in his last five starts that the left-back had managed 2+ shots, something that's on offer at a tempting 13/8 here.

Put the two legs into a Bet Builder are you get a price of around 13/2.

Back Robson to be shown a card & Avelar 2+ shots @ around 13/27.40 Bet now

Euro U21 Final: Paul Higham's betting verdict on England v Spain!