England looking for first U21 title in 39 years

Young Lions yet to concede a goal in the tournament

Back 5/1 Bet Builder of the Euro U21 final

Can Young Lions end England's wait?

Here we go, the Young Lions of England are into the U21 European Championship final for the first time since 2009 and looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 1984.

In what they hope is a big omen, England beat Spain in that U21 final 39 years ago with the likes of Mark Hately, Paul Walsh, Danny Wallace and Gary Mabbutt in the squad.

Spain have won the title five times since then though, including just in 2019, and they thrashed Ukraine 5-1 in the semis to book a final spot with England.

Lee Carsley's side have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and are hoping to become the first team to lift the trophy without allowing a goal since Spain themselves did it in 1998.

Back England to complete the job

It'll be tense and tight and Spain have plenty of tournament knowhow, but Carsley's crew have been imperious and look to have no real weakness.

There's also a genuine strength in depth as Carsley showed in the semi by starting Emile Smith Rowe up front and being able to bring on Cameron Archer to score the third against Israel.

But it's been the midfield guile and creativity of Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White that's done the damage and they could be the difference again.

It may take a while so don't rule out the 90-minute draw at 2/12.94 but I think England will just be a touch too strong.

Back England to win the trophy @ 9/10 Bet now

Go low on goals

Both England and Spain have scored in every game in the tournament, and also spread them around with seven different scorers on both sides.

These finals have been tight of late though, with three of the last four containing under 2.5 goals and having one side fail to score.

An early goal could change things, but in all probability it'll be another tight and tense final, and it'd be no surprise if either side won to nil.

Both sides also have enough experience in them to not force the issue too soon as well, and that often leads to a tight first-half - which I think could easily be a stalemate.

Back the HT draw & BTTS 'No' in England v Spain @ 5/23.50 Bet now

Back 15/1 Bet Builder treble

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a big driving force for England and has a goal and three assists in the tournament - with a missed penalty as well - to become one of his team's biggest goal threats.

He's 7/52.40 in the score or assist market and it's hard to see England getting a goal and the Nottingham Forest man not being involved.

Cole Palmer has also been excellent for England and what he gives the side is that drive and energy around the box that will surely see him involved here.

He had a goal and two assists in the semi-final and he looks a real big-game merchant, so his odds of 11/43.70 for a goal or assist also appeal.

We may not be expecting too many goals but if they do come this England pair should be at the heart of them.

The Spain player that stands out is Palmer's Man City team-mate Sergio Gomez, who operates in a more forward position for his country and certainly carries a goal threat.

Gomez is joint-top scorer with three goals and is never one to pass up the opportunity to have a go on goal, making the 13/10 on hime for just 1+ shot on target worth taking.