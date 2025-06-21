Saturday Football Tips: Back Barella & Martinez in 4/1 Inter Bet Builder
Paul Higham has his best bet for Saturday with a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble selected for Inter Milan as they face Urawa Reds in the Club World Cup...
Back 4/15.00 Inter Bet Builder against Urawa
FIFA Club World Cup live updates
Club World Cup Guide - All you need to know
Inter v Urawa Reds
Saturday 21 June
20:00 kick-off
Inter had to come from behind to draw with Monterrey in their first game under new head coach Christian Chivu - and they're expected to win their second against Urawa as 1/31.33 favourites.
The Reds were 3-1 losers against River Plate but didn't play too badly, with the Argentines making the very most of their chances, scoring three from just five shots on target.
There's been at least two goals in seven of the last eight Inter games, while they've only keep three clean sheets in 17, while six of Urawa's last eight has seen both teams score so the stats say goals - even though just six of the 16 first matchday games saw both teams net.
But what's the best plays for today's Bet Builder?
Leg 1: Inter over 1.5 cards
River Plater saw four cards against Urawa while Inter got three themselves, and that combination means that even as favourites we'll back the Italians to get some names in the book.
And at just a shade odds-on at 19/201.95 for just 2+ cards for Inter it's an excellent base for a Bet Builder - with cards flowing regularly in the tournament.
It's a big game for Chivu as anything other than a win puts them in a really tough position with River Plate to face in their final group game.
Leg 2: Nicolo Barella 1+ foul
Inter midfielder Barella gave away three fouls in the first game in what was the ninth time this year he's been blown up for multiple fouls.
He's given away 30 overall and a combination of trying to impress a new manager and the tournament situation of Inter really needing to win this should easily be enough for him to give away another one.
It's tempting to back him for 2+ fouls but back-to-back games with them are sometimes hard to pull off.
Leg 3: Lautaro Martinez 2+ shots on target
We all know about Martinez now, and his goal was almost inevitable in the opening game - which came via his only shot on target.
He'll get more chances against the Japanese side though and is no stranger to having multiple shots on target in a game - doing so in 16 games this season.
So we'll back him to hit the target a couple of more times in a more open game against lesser opposition than he's used to.
Now read the rest of our Club World Cup coverage here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
