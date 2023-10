Sint-Truiden scored twice at Gent and three times at Genk

Club Brugge have scored in every game

Club Brugge v Sint-Truiden

Sunday 01 October, 17:30

Mechelen dug in for us last night in Belgium, holding the champions Antwerp to a goalless draw and guaranteeing that we finish this week in the black. We'll stay in Belgium, because there's a potentially exciting clash between title hopefuls Club Brugge and Sint Truiden.

Last season was a curious one for Club Brugge. They reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the very first time, but then sacked the coach who got them there because of poor domestic results. Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker replaced Carl Hoefkens but made no impact whatsoever, and now former Celtic boss Ronny Deila hopes to get the club back into contention for the major trophies.

Deila has made a decent start, claiming a healthy 15 points from the first eight matches, but Club Brugge have found clean sheets hard to come by. You have to go back to mid-August for the last shut-out in the league, and since then Club Brugge have played out five league matches. They have scored in all eight of their top-flight outings.

Opponents Sint-Truiden have managed to draw 2-2 at Gent and 3-3 at Genk this season, and they have scored in six of their eight games. Three of their four away games in the league have seen both teams find the net, and if you go back further, a BTTS bet has landed in 10 of their last 15 road matches in the Pro League.

BTTS is trading at an enticing 1.875/6 here, and I think that's an attractive price given the way both teams have started the campaign.