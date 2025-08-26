Club Brugge v Rangers: Back the stats in 7/2 Bet Builder in Belgium

Rangers need a miracle after 3-1 home leg defeat

Brugge usually score a couple at home

Club Brugge v Rangers

Wednesday 27 August 20:00 kick-off

It's a massive uphill battle for Rangers after the nightmare start to the first leg that saw Club Brugge fly into a 3-0 lead after just 20 minutes of calamity in their Champions League qualifier at Ibrox.

Russell Martin's side pulled a goal back but at 3-1 down heading to Belgium they're still huge outsiders at 16/117.00 to somehow get through. Brugge are expected to win on the night at 8/151.53 in the match odds.

And the word miracle perhaps doesn't quite go far enough with odds of 1/2001.01 on Brugge to qualify.

Brugge are clearly the better side, they've had the week off in between ties (while Rangers were drawing 1-1 at St Mirren) and they've won five in a row while losing just once in 10 at home.

Martin will want, and in fact needs, a performance, but that'll make Rangers vulnerable against a side that know their way around the Champions League.

That nous means I wouldn't rule out the match draw here though at 3/14.00 as Brugge know that result will do them quite nicely. But it's not the usual way things go at Brugge so I'd expect them to have a go and a few goals to be scored.

And so I'll got for a nice little Bet Builder for this one which works out at around 7/24.50 based on goals for Brugge and then match bets on cards and corners.

Leg 1 Brugge to score 2+ goals

Brugge has scored 2+ goals in five of their last six games at home, including all three this season, and even in the Champions League they've been a threat, banging in three against RB Salzburg this season to go along with two against Atalanta and Sporting last season.

And after watching that first leg, Rangers just aren't equipped to keep them out, especially if the Scots are chasing the game. The 1/21.50 on the hosts to bag a couple is justified.

Leg 2: Brugge most corners

We'll add the Brugge goals to the 11/102.11 on the Belgians to win the most corners in the game, which I think looks a great bet as even if they play on the break slightly at times they'll be a threat.

It was even with nine corners each in the first leg, but back at home Brugge have been more than decent at winning corners. In the Champions League, they won the corner match bet in four of the last five at home.

And with Brugge winning more corners in games against Salzburg, Aston Villa, Atalanta and Sporting Lisbon, Rangers should be no problem.

Leg 3: Rangers more cards

Rangers picked up three cards at Ibrox to just one for Brugge, and I don't see that changing in the second leg, with all the pressure on the visitors.

They're away from home, chasing the game, against a side that looks more technical and more adept at this level - so there only looks one winner here and the 1/21.50 available just gives our Bet Builder that nice little boost we need.