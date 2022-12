Strict official has stats of note

Celtic v Livingston

It was a case of close but no cigar on Tuesday for this column with 10 cards shown in the Aberdeen-Rangers game.

Three of the four legs of our Bet Builder duly landed but sadly none of those cards was a red. Hopefully some of you still profited in some way.

Anyway, I'm happy to stick with the Scottish Premiership and try another cards bet in Celtic v Livingston on Wednesday night.

The main reason is referee Euan Anderson, the second-strictest ref in the division, one who is averaging six cards per game in the league this season.

Another notable statistic is that he's shown each team at least two cards in five of his six fixtures.

Admittedly neither team is pulling up trees when it comes to collecting cards but it's worth looking at their card 'performances' when Anderson has taken charge.

Since the start of last season, Anderson has shown Livingston 10 cards in three meetings, each game seeing them receive at least three.

And when you look at Celtic's stats, it's interesting to note that five of Anderson's last six games involving the Bhoys have seen him hand them at least two cards.

That all makes both teams to receive over 1.5 cards of interest at 8/5.

Of course, there is a worry about the game lacking competitiveness, after all Celtic have won 15 of 16 so far this season.

Yet Livi are no mugs. They sit sixth ahead of this contest and have lost just once in their last six. Only the two Old Firm sides have conceded fewer goals.

And even if Celtic do ease to victory, don't rule out cards.

When the leaders triumphed 3-0 at Livi in October - they were 1-0 up inside nine minutes and scored their second early in the second half - the game still saw both teams handed over 1.5 cards.

While hardly a mouthwatering price, 8/5 is one which looks a tad big - use the Bet Builder tool to back it now.

