Manchester United host top team in Championship

First Wolves game for Lopetegui

Southampton also under new management

Foxes will sail through

MK Dons 6.86/1 v Leicester 1.392/5; The Draw 5.04/1

Tuesday 20 December, 19:45

MK Dons are in the unusual position of needing a caretaker for their caretaker manager. The veteran defender Dean Lewington took charge for the 2-0 weekend win over Portsmouth, but he is set to miss the Leicester game, as he needs a hamstring operation.

With the Dons 22nd in League One, it's no wonder that Leicester are big favourites and Brendan Rodgers picked a relatively strong side for the 3-0 win over Newport in the last round. Leicester are 2.0621/20 to win half-time/full-time.

Back Leicester to beat MK Dons half-time/full-time @ 2.06

Another home win for the Toon

Newcastle 1.4840/85 v Bournemouth 7.26/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Tuesday 20 December, 19:45

Alexander Isak remains injured, so Eddie Howe must decide whether Callum Wilson is ready to play after being away on World Cup duty, or to start Chris Wood, who scored in the 2-1 friendly win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Newcastle are unbeaten in nine home games this season (W5 D4) and didn't concede in any of their last four matches at St James' Park. A win for the Magpies and under 3.5 goals is 2.1211/10.

Back Newcastle to beat Bournemouth and under 3.5 goals @ 2.12

Saints will concede

Southampton 1.330/100 v Lincoln 11.521/2; The Draw 6.05/1

Tuesday 20 December, 19:45

This will be Southampton's second match under their new manager Nathan Jones. They lined up with a 3-5-2 formation in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool before the break for the World Cup, but with Jones being a tactically flexible manager, he won't necessarily stick with that.

League One's Lincoln come into this game in decent form, with only one defeat from their last seven games (W3 D3). A home win and both teams to score is 3.052/1.

Back Southampton to beat Lincoln and both teams to score @ 3.05

Wolves face rock bottom club

Wolves 1.152/13 v Gillingham 19.5; The Draw 8.88/1

Tuesday 20 December, 19:45

Another club with a new manager are Wolves, who have appointed the former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui. Over the weekend, Wolves won a friendly 4-3 against La Liga's bottom club Cadiz.

While the opposition was weak, it's encouraging to see Wolves score so freely and they will expect something similar against a Gillingham side that are bottom of League Two. Wolves are 2.111/10 to win both halves.

Back Wolves to win both halves against Gillingham @ 2.1

Forest at risk of exit

Blackburn 2.962/1 v Nottingham Forest 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 21 December, 19:45

This is perhaps the game where there is the biggest chance of a Premier League club being eliminated. Blackburn have played two games since the Championship resumed, with their 2-0 win over Norwich at the weekend leaving them third.

Forest have played plenty of friendlies this month and beat Valencia 2-1 on Friday. Both teams to score is 1.774/5.

Back Blackburn and Nottingham Forest to both score @ 1.77

Seagulls will fly past Charlton

Charlton 9.08/1 v Brighton 1.351/3 ; The Draw 5.04/1

Wednesday 21 December, 19:45

Brighton might only just be returning to action, but they should be confident of progressing against a Charlton side that are 18th in League One and without a win in seven games (D2 L5).

The Seagulls prepared for this with a 2-2 friendly draw against Aston Villa. You can back an away win and over 2.5 goals at 1.9520/21.

Back Brighton to beat Charlton and over 2.5 goals @ 1.95

United could concede in victory

Manchester United 1.434/9 v Burnley 8.27/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Wednesday 21 December, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United host a Burnley side that are top of the Championship. Vincent Kompany's team have won both their matches since returning to actions, defeating QPR 3-0 and Middlesbrough 3-1.

The hosts have lost in friendlies to Cadiz and Betis, albeit with a far from full-strength side. Erik ten Hag picked a strong side in the last round against Aston Villa, but may struggle to pick as good a team so soon after the World Cup. A Manchester United win and both teams to score is 3.052/1.