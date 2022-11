Eustaquio & Larin look good for shots

In terms of actual performance, Canada were arguably the biggest surprise of the first set of group fixtures at this World Cup.

They really went at Belgium in their opener and were unfortunate to lose 1-0.

In many ways they had only themselves to blame, missing a penalty when they were well on top at 0-0, but it was still an eyecatching display which very much suggested they are not simply in Qatar to make up the numbers.

They actually out-shot Belgium 22-9 on Wednesday - they are 16/1 to have 22 shots (or more) in this match.

Still, they did lose the game which means they really need to get something out of this contest.

The same can be said of Croatia, held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opener. With the Belgians to come on matchday three, they surely need to win here.

That need for points should produce a lively, competitive game and I see no reason for Canada shrinking back into their shell.

Let's start our Bet Builder by backing them for shots - sadly the team shots market isn't a Bet Builder option so we'll turn to the player shots markets.

Stephen Eustaquio hit three against Belgium, showing both his ability to get into the box and a propensity to shoot from range.

He's 7/4 for 2+ shots here - something he's landed in five of his last 10 games for Porto - but the safer 1+ option makes the cut.

I also expect Cyle Larin to come into the side here.

Of the players at these finals, no-one scored as many qualifying goals as Larin's 13 and while he started on the bench against Belgium, he shone after coming on as sub, going close on a couple of occasions and managing three shots in 33 minutes.

Put him down for 2+ shots, remembering you can cashout, get your stake back and place an amended bet if he doesn't start.

Finally, a dip into the player cards market can boost our price up to around 11/2.

If Canada are able to cause problems as they did against Belgium, then holding midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be in for a busy night.

He's been something of a card magnet in recent years, collecting 11 in his last 28 competitive internationals in which he's played more than 45 minutes.

So far this season for Inter Milan in Serie A, he's received five cards in 10 games.

The referee looks good too.

Uruguay's Andres Matonte averages around six cards per game back in his home continent and while the South Americans refs do tend to tone things down on their travels, he's still shown at least four cards in four of his five full internationals to date.

