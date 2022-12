Jung leads Korean foul count

Tournament favourites Brazil are just 1/4 to beat South Korea in normal time in the last 16 of the World Cup.

In the two games in which they've played their 'proper' team, they've done everything asked of them, although you could argue that Friday's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon could have knocked confidence.

Still, the first-choice players will be back here, including, it would appear, Neymar following the ankle injury he sustained in the opening game.

For props punters, value looks thin on the ground when it comes to the Brazilians so I'm going to focus on Korea and pick out a 10/1 shot.

Of the last 16, only two sides were fouled more in the group stage than Brazil, and both Senegal and Portugal suffered only one more foul (41 to 40).

The expected return of Neymar should only increase the foul tally - he was fouled nine times in 80 minutes against Serbia - and one man in the firing line looks likely to be Korea midfielder Jung Woo-young.

He leads the foul count for Korea so far at this tournament having conceded nine in his three group appearances, committing at least two in every match.

Jung looks in for a busy night here and while the fouls markets may well be worth a look once they go up, a card is well worth considering at 11/4, especially when you note he's been booked in seven of his last 20 international starts.

Admittedly Clement Turpin isn't the best refereeing appointment but if we do get consistent fouling on Neymar then our man will struggle to stay out of the Frenchman's notebook.

To complete the Bet Builder, I'm also going to add in Korean left-back Kim Jin-su for 1+ shot.

Only two of the last 16 had more shots in the group stage than Korea, who have shown their ability to create chances when they were behind.

Given what we saw against both Ghana and Portugal - they came from behind to equalise in both games, eventually losing to the former and beating the latter - Korea will give it a good go if, as expected, they do go behind in this one.

If they do, Kim will likely be involved. He loves to get forward down the left and he showed against Ghana in particular how he can get into shooting positions, often drifting in at the far post when the ball is delivered in from the right.

He had three shots in that game and 1+ at 13/8 here looks a decent price.

Put the two bets together and you get tempting odds of just over 10/1. It's worth a try.

