Bedlam in Brazil

Bragantino v Fortaleza

Wednesday 20 July, 23:00

We needed a hero in Argentina last night, and with five minutes to go, magnificently-named 18-year-old Ignacio Daniel Maestro Puch stepped up. He grabbed Atletico Tucuman's winner against Sarmiento, giving us a winner on the Bet Builder.

We'll switch our attention to Brazil now, because there's an intriguing clash between Red Bull affiliate Bragantino and Fortaleza.

Fortaleza's Copa Libertadores dream was brought to an end recently by Argentinean giants Estudiantes, and now that wonderful distraction is out of the way, they must rebuild their league season. The Lion King of Brazil (no Simba jokes please) finished fourth in Serie A last season, but they are currently in the relegation zone, with just 14 points collected from 17 games. It looks like this campaign could leave a lasting Scar if they are relegated (I'm so sorry).

Fortaleza have been consistently leaking goals on the road. It's therefore no surprise to see that six of their eight away games in the league this term have featured three goals or more.

Bragantino are eighth in the standings, and are one of the wilder sides in the division, with 27 goals scored and 20 conceded. That gives them the worst defensive record in the top half of the table. Five of their last six league matches have featured three goals or more, and RB have scored seven goals across the last two matches alone.

Over 2.5 Goals is the outsider here at 2.226/5, and I think that's an attractive price.