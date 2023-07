Coritiba had four cards or more in five straight away

Visitors have had 4+ corners in nine of last 10

Back 3/1 Bet Builder double on Coritiba cards & corners

Top against bottom in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday as league leaders Botafogo host struggling Coritiba.

Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage has led Botafogo to an 11-point lead at the top of the table, while Coritiba have won three of their last four as they look to fight their way out of trouble.

The hosts are big odds-on shots having won eight out of eight at home in Serie A this season, but the visitors will make it a fight in more ways than one.

Crotiba have had 63 yellow cards and two reds in 16 league games so far this season and lead the league in terms of cards dished out.

They've had 39 of those bookings away from home so just under five on average - hitting four or more nine times out of 16 games.

We're happy taking 7/52.40 on over 3.5 Coritiba cards since they've eclipsed that target in four out of last five games and in five away games on the spin.

Throwing in the fact they're playing away from home at the top team in the league just makes an even more compelling case.

We're also going to back the visitors in the corners market, and again we're taking Coritiba to hit the over 3.5 mark.

Coritiba are 6/10 to have over 3.5 corners and while it's not a great price and could be on the safe side - it's a cautious approach given they're playing the leaders away from home.

They've gone over 3.5 corners in nine of their last 10 games, even in matches against some of the better sides in the league. With their confidence, high it shouldn't be too big an ask.

Back Coritiba to have over 3.5 cards & over 3.5 corners v Botafogo @ 3/13.95 Bet now

Check out our new 90-Minute Payout offer!