French fancy worth considering

Borussia Mönchengladbach v RB Leipzig

Saturday 17 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Although they conceded a last-gasp equaliser, Hertha Berlin did the job for us last night, as they held odds-on favourites Mainz to a 1-1 draw. We won't go far for our next assignment, because we're checking out Marco Rose's contentious return to his old club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

There was a time when Rose was the toast of fans of the Fohlenelf, and I remember speaking to him after a dramatic 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. Everyone was all smiles, and there was even talk of a title challenge. It didn't work out that way, but Gladbach did qualify for the Champions League. However, the following season wasn't so impressive, and Rose's decision to join Borussia Dortmund was made public months before he left for Signal Iduna Park. Some players felt betrayed, and there was anger among fans.

Rose's time in Dortmund was short (he lasted a single season), and now the Leipzig native is with RB Leipzig, and his reunion tour began last week with a 3-0 hammering of Borussia Dortmund. Now he takes on a Gladbach side that has won just one of the last five league games, a team that is has only managed one clean sheet in the league this term.

On that basis, I'm backing Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku to pick up a goal or an assist here on the Sportsbook at 1.9210/11. The Frenchman has been moved by Rose to a slightly wider role, with Timo Werner operating through the middle, but Nkunku already has four goals in the league and will be heavily involved in the play.