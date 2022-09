Marco's magic can make the difference

Borussia Dortmund v Copenhagen

Tuesday 06 September, 17:45

Live on BT Sport

Atalanta turned on the style in the second half for us last night, as they won 2-0 at Monza. Both routes to profit worked out, as the Asian Handicap bet and the Bet Builder both landed at odds-against.

We're focusing on the Champions League tonight, because Borussia Dortmund are taking on Danish champions Copenhagen, and I think the hosts will extend their fine start to the season.

Dortmund played some of their best football of the season so far in the first half of last Friday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Marco Reus scored an early winner, but the combination play and the slick passing was a joy to behold. When Hoffenheim improved after the break, BVB found a way to dig in and keep them at arm's length.

Edin Terzic's side have won all but one of their competitive games this term, and perhaps surprisingly they have only conceded four goals in five league matches. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is reliable and commanding, while new signing Nico Schlotterbeck has dovetailed well with the experienced Mats Hummels, so much so that former Bayern defender Niklas Süle is being made to wait for his place in the starting XI.

Dortmund have also found a more flexible way of attacking. With the towering Anthony Modeste in attack, Die Schwarzgelben are much more willing to simply sling a cross into the box, so they are less predictable. Modeste scored 20 Bundesliga goals last season for Köln, and is a proven goalscorer.

Copenhagen deserve credit for dumping Turkish champions Trabzonspor out of the competition in the playoff round, but this group is a big step up for the Danes. Their start to the defence of their Danish Superliga title has been underwhelming, with just 12 points collected from their first eight games, and they have lost two of their last three top-flight games on the road.

Dortmund are without a host of players because of injury, with English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens the latest name on a long list, but they can still field a competitive team here. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Dortmund to win, Marco Reus to score or assist and Over 4.5 Home Corners at 2.68/5. Reus has two goals and two assists across his first five Bundesliga appearances this season. Dortmund have been primarily attacking down the flanks in recent games, winning six corners at Hertha Berlin and five against Hoffenheim.