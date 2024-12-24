Wednesday Football Tips: Out-of-sorts Saudis can be frustrated again

Betfair's Boxing Day Football Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak (v Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (v Fulham) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

Aleksandar Isak (21) and Cole Palmer (25) both sit in the top seven for shots on target this season.

We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Isak & Palmer to have 1+ shots on target (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the latest tips here!







Yemen v Saudi Arabia

Wednesday 25 December, 14:25

Christmas time. Good will to all and that.

Well, I'm not sure that will apply in Christmas Day's Gulf Cup clash between these two nations. After all, Saudi Arabia has its prints all over the Yemeni civil war.

Sadly, we're not getting card markets here, though, so we need to look for other angles.

What we can say is that the pressure is on the Saudis, beaten 3-2 by Bahrain in Sunday's group opener, despite dominating possession.

They were hit on the break there and there's little doubt Yemen will look to repeat Bahrain's success.

They themselves gave up plenty of territory in a 1-0 defeat to Iraq and they won't see much of the ball again here.

The question is will Saudi Arabia be able to break them down?

This is a side short on confidence. They've won just two of their last nine games, losing four, and they have struggled in World Cup qualifying with just one win from six games in their group thus far. Last month, they lost 2-0 in Indonesia.

There have been plenty of changes to the side which beat Argentina at the World Cup two years ago, with plenty of uncapped players in the current squad, which is shorn of its European-based players such as Saud Abdulhamid, one of those who impressed in Qatar.

Yemen are already out of the World Cup, exiting in the previous qualifying stage, but given the Saudis' problems, they may be worth siding with in some shape or form given the odds available.

They are 20/1 for the win but 17/102.70 getting a two-goal start in the handicap market is more realistic.

However, I'm first going to take HT draw at 13/82.63.

Yemen kept Iraq - a better side than the Saudis on current form - out for more than an hour the other day and are capable of frustrating the higher-ranked side.

While they don't score many, Yemen have not conceded a first-half goal in their last five games now.

I'll complete a Bet Builder double by adding under 2.5 goals, again considering Yemen's ability to frustrate.

This has landed in six of their last seven games, as well as five of those six Saudi World Cup qualifiers.

The double pays around 5/23.50 - hopefully a happy Christmas!