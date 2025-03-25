Tuesday Football Tips: Back Schick and Haaland in 11/2 Bet Builder double

Patrik Schick faces lowly Gibraltar after two goals last game

Erling Haaland scored in seven of nine for Norway

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder double on Haaland and Schick

We usually go for just a single match in our Bet Builder column, but when scouring the games and the markets an intriguing cross-game goalscorer double sprung to mind.

Israel 'host' Norway in Hungary as the top two in the group square off, while the Czech Republic face a second easy game to start their campaign as they'll face Gibraltar in Portugal after beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 in their opener.

And that opens up the intriguing possibility of backing two of Europe's top marksman in a nicely priced double.

Patrik Schick has scored 25 goals for club and country this season, including a brace against the Faroes Islands last time out - and he now faces a Gibraltar side ranked even lower than their last opposition.

The Czech had Schick to thank for scraping past the Faroe Islands so may well need him to score a couple again against a Gibraltar side that actually were unbeaten in seven games before losing 3-1 against Montenegro in their first step-up in opposition level for a while.

That opens the door for another Schick double, which is priced up at an enticing 13/53.60 after his weekend double.

There's not much more you can write about Erling Haaland - apart from he has scored in seven of his last nine internationals and is 5/61.84 to score anytime against Israel.

Israel have keep two clean sheets in three, but they've let in plenty of goals against quality opposition, with Italy (4), France (4), Belgium (3), Hungary (3) and even Iceland (4) filling their boots and scoring goals against them recently.

It's tempting to go for another 2+ goals here for Haaland, but we've got enough juice in the price with Schick to just add a single anytime scorer for Haaland.