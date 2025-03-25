World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Israel to avoid defeat at 2/1

Israel undervalued against Norway

Moldova v Estonia

Tuesday, 17:00

Moldova were thrashed 5-0 at home by Norway in their opening game in Group I. Estonia also lost, but were able to put up more of a fight against Israel, who they were 1-0 up against before eventually losing 2-1.

With Estonia able to score against Israel, both teams to score looks too big at 21/202.05, with Moldova only able to keep clean sheets against minnows of the international game.

Recommended Bet Back Moldova and Estonia to both score SBK 21/20

Liechtenstein v Kazakhstan

Tuesday, 19:45

Speaking of international minnows, Liechtenstein predictably lost their opener 3-0 at home to North Macedonia. Their next Group J opponents Kazakhstan were defeated 3-1 away in Wales.

The Kazakhs can be confident of picking up their first win against one of the weakest sides in world football. Kazakhstan are 10/111.91 to win half-time/full-time.

Recommended Bet Back Kazakhstan to win half-time/full-time against Liechtenstein SBK 10/11

Israel v Norway

Tuesday, 19:45

Both Israel and Norway got off to winning starts in Group I, but Norway's was much more comfortable, leaving them top after the opening games.

Israel face the disadvantage of their 'home' games being played on neutral territory, with this game taking place in Debrecen, Hungary. However, they do seem to be a bit underrated here against a Norwegian team that have great attacking talent, but are suspect defensively. The hosts beat Belgium in a recent home fixture, so combine Israel double chance with both teams to score at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Israel double chance and both teams to score against Norway SBK 2/1

North Macedonia v Wales

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on BBC One Wales

Wales' 3-1 win over Kazakhstan means that they are now unbeaten in seven games (W4 D3).

North Macedonia are also unbeaten in seven (W6 D1), albeit against much weaker opposition than Wales have faced. Nevertheless, this is a tough game for the visitors, with the hosts holding both Italy and England to draws during Euro 2024 qualifying. A shared point at 21/103.10 could represent a good result for Craig Bellamy's side.

Recommended Bet Back both North Macedonia and Wales to draw SBK 21/20

Montenegro v Faroe Islands

Tuesday, 19:45

Montenegro are the early leaders in Group L, having beaten Gibraltar 3-1 in their opening game. The Faroe Islands lost 2-1 at the Czech Republic, but came close to pulling off a shock, as they scored a late equaliser before conceding two minutes later.

With Montenegro conceding at home to Gibraltar and the Faroes scoring away in the Czech Republic, there would seem to be some value in the 10/34.33 on offer for a home win and both teams to score.

Recommended Bet Back Montenegro to beat the Faroe Islands and both teams to score SBK 10/3

Gibraltar v Czech Republic



Tuesday, 19:45

The Czechs will be looking for an easier win than was the case on Saturday night against the Faroe Islands, when they needed a Patrik Schick brace to bail them out of trouble.

This should be more comfortable. Looking back to when the Czech Republic last faced opposition of this sort of standard, they thrashed Malta 7-1 in a friendly last summer. You can back the visitors to score over 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.