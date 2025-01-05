Monday Football Tips: Focus on set-plays with 7/2 Bet Builder

High-flying Forest ranked third for SPxG

Wolves have conceded third-most shots from set plays

Back 7/2 shots-based Bet Builder at Molineux

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Monday 6 January, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

A key factor for props punters to note ahead of this week's Monday Night Football in the Premier League is that we've got one team strong attacking set pieces against another poor at defending them.

Subsequently I want to target some players in the shots markets, focusing on Forest ones for they are the team who sit high in the attacking set-piece stats.

Heading into matchday 20, only Arsenal and Palace had scored more goals from such situations, with Forest also sitting third in the set piece expected goals (SPxG) standings.

Wolves, on the other hand, have conceded the most set-piece goals in the league with only two teams - Southampton and Leicester - having given up more shots from dead balls.

All my picks will come in the 1+ shot market and I'll start with Nikola Milenkovic.

He's arguably been the biggest reason behind Forest's surge into the top four at the halfway stage - the Serb has proved to be one of the signings of the summer.

The centre-back has been lauded for his defensive performances but he's also proved a threat at the other end of the field, particularly on set-plays, and he's now had at least one shot in 10 of his last 11 games.

Defensive partner Murillo is another who has been regularly getting shots away and he's expected to return after missing last week's victory over Everton due to injury.

He's another set-piece threat but also likes to stride forward to strike a long-range shot and sometimes is on direct free kicks from distance.

Murillo has had a shot in 10 of his last 12 games so also gets the nod.

Ryan Yates is the final Forest player to be added to our Bet Builder. He's often managed 2+ shots this season - like Murillo he's great in the air and also prepared to have a shot from open play.

Yates is now on a run of having a shot in nine of his last 12.

To complete a four-legged bet, I'm also going to add Rayan Ait-Nouri from the home side.

The left wing-back loves to get forward and is often found having a shot from either inside or just outside the box down that side of the pitch.

He's had a shot in 15 of 19 games this season and can repeat the trick here.

The Bet Builder pays north of 7/24.50.