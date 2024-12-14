Saturday Football Tips: Expect fouls and back 11/2 Bet Builder in basement battle

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Wolves v Ipswich

Saturday 14 December, 15:00

These are two of the Premier League's top three when it comes to committing fouls and so it has to be worth perusing the relevant player markets.

Understandably, a lot of the usual suspects are pretty short but there still looks value to be had.

Let's start with the hosts' Matheus Cunha, a player who has shone in attacking terms, scoring seven goals so far this season, and he'll fancy his chances of adding another in what is a big 'six-pointer' at the foot of the table.

However, what is less widely known is that he's a regular for fouls, committing at least one in 12 of his 14 starts this season. Take in the back end of last term and he's now landed the 1+ foul bet in 16 of his last 18.

Therefore backing him at 4/91.44 to do it again looks a solid base for our Bet Builder.

On the other side of the ball, I'm also happy to back Sam Morsy for 2+ fouls at 8/111.73.

The combative midfielder has delivered on this front in nine of his last 12 games and with so much at stake in this game, I'd expect the challenges to be flying in.

Admittedly, the choice of referee could be better - Simon Hooper is slightly below average in terms of fouls per game - but that's not enough to put me off going down this route given the teams involved and the importance of the fixture.

To complete a treble, I'm also going to mention a bet I've backed personally on numerous occasions this season with plenty of success.

Set pieces are massively important to Ipswich with 42% of their shots coming from such situations. That is the highest such figure in the league.

Cameron Burgess is a big player on that front, the centre-back having had at least one shot in six of his eight games since promotion to the Premier League.

He also has a shot in his last three appearances of last season, meaning he's delivered for 1+ shot backers in nine of his last 11 games.

Despite this fact, we're still able to get odds-against about a recurrence, odds which bring our Bet Bulder price up to around 11/26.50.

And remember, you can get a free bet this weekend simply by placing a Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Cunha to commit 1+ foul, Morsy to commit 2+ fouls & Burgess 1+ shot SBK 11/2

Wolves have conceded the third-most shots from set plays in the league, not to mention a league-high 13 goals.

With this in mind, it's worth noting you can also get 14/115.00 about Burgess netting ay any time against the top flight's worst defence.

With the Australian having gone close against Bournemouth last week, that could be worth considering.