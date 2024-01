Back big 9/1 10.00 Bet Builder for final FA Cup tie

Garnacho worth backing for a goal/assist

Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

All eyes will be on Wigan on Monday, with the only real football match of note taking place in Europe sees Man Utd visit the League One side in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag's side are huge favourites at 1/51.20 and should really walk it, but he can't afford to make too many changes and risk any hint of an upset after just one win in six again leaves him on shaky ground.

Shaun Maloney actually took the corner that Ben Watson scored from as Wigan shocked Man City to win the 2013 FA Cup finaly, but masterminding a Latics win here as 10/111.00 outsiders against United would be an even bigger upset.

I wouldn't be surprised if United made hard work of it at times, but they'll surely win, so let's dig out a Bet Builder that we think can bag us a winner too.

Alejandro Garnacho has been a rare bright spark for Man Utd recently, with two goals and an assist in his last two games.

The young Argentinian offers a lot more energy and desire than a few of his team-mates, and against a Wigan side that will come prepared to run themselves ragged and get stuck in, Ten Hag would be wise to start him.

He's a fast, direct runner on and off the ball and let's not forget how back the gap between the sides is - he's well worth backing to score or assist at 5/61.84.

Same goes for Scott McTominay as Garnacho, as Ten Hag needs to ensure he selects players who can withstand the early fight Wigan will provide.

I like the Scotsman in the fouls market too, but after getting a shot on target at Forest coming off the bench I'll back him at 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target here.

He'd not hit the target in four appearances before the City Ground, but McTominay is stil second behind only Bruno Fernandes in terms of shots on target this season with 17.

Bruno Fernandes is set to start at the DW Stadium and he'll definitely be involved in the fouls market - the only problem is whether he will be giving them away or winning them.

The Portuguese is one of those players who'll certainly rub some League One players up the wrong way - and in the end we're going for both!

Fernandes gives away more fouls than he gets, but we'll go for a role reversal this time - but still giving away 1+ foul at 3/101.30 as he did 16 games in a row before a limp display at Forest.

Wigan will target him though if he starts, and he's never been afriad to milk any contact he gets, so I like the 6/42.50 on Fernandes to be fouled 2+ times.

I've paired these together for a seperate 'Fernandes fouls double' if you like, which weighs in at 9/43.25 and you can back that here - but added to our other two selections gives us a bumper Bet Builder to start the week.