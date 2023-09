Back a 5/2 3.50 Bet Builder in Cardiff

Son can score for South Korea again

Wales boss Rob Page could probably have done without facing Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea in Cardiff on Thursday, with a huge Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia coming up on Monday.

It could be seen as a game to get minutes inot legs and work on formations, but after losing to Armenia and Turkey Wales find themselves fourth in the Euro qualifying group so all eyes will be on Monday's task.

Klinsmann is lookin for his first win since taking charge of Korea and they'll offer a tough test to whatever Wales side Page puts out - especially with skipper Son Heung-min bouncing into the game after a Spurs hat-trick at Burnley.

OK, so it's nothing clever here but Son Heung-min's the obvious threat in this Korea team and could not be more confident than he is right now after his treble at Turf Moor.

He's 15/82.84 anytime scorer in Cardiff but Wales haven't been great defensively of late and there's probably a bit more incentive for the visitors as they look for that first win under Klinsmann.

Son looks to have been given a new lease of life under Ange Postecoglou as more of a focal point since Harry Kane left - and he'll play that role also for his country.

Son's usually pretty hot in friendly games too with six goals in his last nine international friendlies so he's the one to be on to find the net.

I quite fancy Korea here but will wait for the teams to come out before playing the match result - either way though I think we'll get goals.

As Korea have had real problems keeping the ball out of their own net recently - conceding in four friendlies immediately keeping just one clean sheet in four World Cup matches.

So both teams to score is favoured slightly at 4/51.77 over one side keeping a clean sheet - with Wales being my main concern if their eyes are too much on Monday's qualifier.

Even so, Page is under enough pressure after recent results to know that a bad one here will cause even more unwanted criticism, so they should have enough intent to find a goal at least.

