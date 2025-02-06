Thursday Football Tips: Follow the form and back Raphinha in 13/1 Bet Builder

Raphinha has netted 2+ goals in 6 of 32 starts this season

BTTS has landed in six of the last seven for each side

Back Bet Builder double at north of 13/1 14.00

Valencia v Barcelona

Thursday February 6, 20:30

Domestic cup week continues to bare its ugly teeth.

Wednesday night saw one player in our Bet Builder benched and the other taken off at half time.

But there's not a lot else on Thursday's coupon so we're heading back to the Copa del Rey. Maybe a bit of luck is due.

The main selection is a value play, one based largely on the form of a player, who has really caught the eye in recent games. Well, throughout the season, to be honest.

That man is Raphinha, who now has 23 goals for the campaign.

He was electric in both the Supercopa final against Real Madrid and the recent Champions League thriller away to Benfica. The Brazilian found the net in both of those matches and has now scored in four of his seven in 2025 (six goals in total).

He's 7/52.40 to add another in this contest, one which is a repeat of the sides' recent La Liga meeting in Barcelona which the hosts won 7-1.

The Spanish media is suggesting that boss Hansi Flick will make just one change to the side that won that match at a canter - Pedri coming in for Frenkie de Jong - which would mean that Ferran Torres plays as a 'false nine' with Robert Lewandowski on the bench.

If so, Raphinha's goal chances would seemingly increase and I like the odds of 15/28.50 about him netting twice here.

He did that in those Real and Benfica games, while across the season as a whole, he's now landed this bet in six of his 32 starts.

That's outperforming the odds we are getting here and while this is an away game, it should be pointed out that four of those six occurrences have come on road trips, while Valencia have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga, matching their position of second-bottom in the table.

Once again, I'll highlight the potential of the main selection as a single but my job here is Bet Builders so I'm going to add both teams to score to that.

Valencia have picked up of late and have managed to win their last two home games so while Barca do have the potential for goals, I don't see this being the blowout of a fortnight ago.

Take out their Copa del Rey ties against lower-league opposition and six of Valencia's last seven games have seen both teams find the net. The bet has also landed in six of Barca's last seven.

That seems a better option than simply increasing our chances of being stitched up by another player getting an untimely 'rest'.

The double pays north of 13/114.00.