Bet of the Day

Uruguay v Bolivia: Back Nunez to continue scoring streak

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay and Liverpool striker
Darwin Nunez: Has already scored against Panama at Copa America

With Euro 2024 on a rest day, our football props column heads to Copa America on Thursday where Darwin Nunez is on a roll...

  • Nunez has scored 9 in his last 6 games for Uruguay

  • Bolivians concede corners on the road

  • Back 7/1 Bet Builder double in Copa clash

Uruguay v Bolivia
Thursday 27 June (02:00 BST, Fri)
Live on Premier Sports 1

Opinion remains split about Darwin Nunez's effectiveness in the Premier League but there's little doubt in his home country.

Leg 1: Darwin Nunez 2+ goals

The Uruguayan has been a key part of their team since the arrival of attack-minded manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Having scored in his side's Copa America opener against Panama, the Liverpool striker now has nine goals in his last six games for La Celeste. He has found the net in every one.

He looks a solid play at 8/111.73 to extend that scoring run to seven games given Bolivia look one of the weaker sides at this tournament.

They've lost five out of six so far in World Cup qualifying and were beaten 2-0 by the USA in their first Copa game the other day, being out-shot 18-4.

One of those five WCQ defeats came in Montevideo in November when Nunez netted twice in a 3-0 victory and backing Nunez for a repeat looks a worthwhile approach to take.

He's 7/24.50 for a brace here and given this is a game Uruguay are expected to dominate - a win would likely send them into the quarter-finals - backing the form man at this level is the way to go.

Veteran Luis Suarez was only on the bench against Panama so Nunez could well be the 'main man' again with Facundo Pellestri and Max Araujo providing good supply lines from wide positions - both have been assisting Nunez of late.

Leg 2: Uruguay over 5.5 corners

However, it's corners I'm turning to complete the Bet Builder.

Uruguay do well in those wide positions where Bielsa likes to send the ball and they managed nine corners against Panama, as well a seven in that previous meeting with Bolivia.

The Bolivians conceded seven in their clash with the USA, continuing a pattern in their away games.

Famously strong on home soil due to their games being played at a high altitude in La Paz, they have often struggled on the road and that is reflected in their corner numbers.

In their last five competitive games outside of Bolivia, their corners-conceded make-ups have been 7-7-8-6-6.

Over 5.5 Uruguay corners therefore gets the nod, taking our overall price to around 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Darwin Nunez 2+ goals & Uruguay over 5.5 corners

SBK7/1

More Copa America: Dan Fitch's Thursday tipsheet!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 294pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +26.31pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

  • Mike Norman
Euro 2024 flags
Copa America

Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4

  • Dan Fitch
Fernando Batista
Euro 2024

Alan McInally: Steve Clarke deserves more time as Scotland manager

  • Editor
Alan McInally

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Group stage wrap and last-16 trends points to 50/1 goalscorer bet

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

England & Austria qualify top. Plus Wednesday Tips

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Italy leave it late, Spain march on and England expects!

  • Editor