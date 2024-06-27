Uruguay v Bolivia: Back Nunez to continue scoring streak
With Euro 2024 on a rest day, our football props column heads to Copa America on Thursday where Darwin Nunez is on a roll...
-
Nunez has scored 9 in his last 6 games for Uruguay
-
Bolivians concede corners on the road
-
Back 7/1 Bet Builder double in Copa clash
Uruguay v Bolivia
Thursday 27 June (02:00 BST, Fri)
Live on Premier Sports 1
Opinion remains split about Darwin Nunez's effectiveness in the Premier League but there's little doubt in his home country.
Leg 1: Darwin Nunez 2+ goals
The Uruguayan has been a key part of their team since the arrival of attack-minded manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Having scored in his side's Copa America opener against Panama, the Liverpool striker now has nine goals in his last six games for La Celeste. He has found the net in every one.
He looks a solid play at 8/111.73 to extend that scoring run to seven games given Bolivia look one of the weaker sides at this tournament.
They've lost five out of six so far in World Cup qualifying and were beaten 2-0 by the USA in their first Copa game the other day, being out-shot 18-4.
One of those five WCQ defeats came in Montevideo in November when Nunez netted twice in a 3-0 victory and backing Nunez for a repeat looks a worthwhile approach to take.
He's 7/24.50 for a brace here and given this is a game Uruguay are expected to dominate - a win would likely send them into the quarter-finals - backing the form man at this level is the way to go.
Veteran Luis Suarez was only on the bench against Panama so Nunez could well be the 'main man' again with Facundo Pellestri and Max Araujo providing good supply lines from wide positions - both have been assisting Nunez of late.
Leg 2: Uruguay over 5.5 corners
However, it's corners I'm turning to complete the Bet Builder.
Uruguay do well in those wide positions where Bielsa likes to send the ball and they managed nine corners against Panama, as well a seven in that previous meeting with Bolivia.
The Bolivians conceded seven in their clash with the USA, continuing a pattern in their away games.
Famously strong on home soil due to their games being played at a high altitude in La Paz, they have often struggled on the road and that is reflected in their corner numbers.
In their last five competitive games outside of Bolivia, their corners-conceded make-ups have been 7-7-8-6-6.
Over 5.5 Uruguay corners therefore gets the nod, taking our overall price to around 7/18.00.
More Copa America: Dan Fitch's Thursday tipsheet!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 294pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +26.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Group stage wrap and last-16 trends points to 50/1 goalscorer bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further