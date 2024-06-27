Uruguay v Bolivia: Back Nunez to continue scoring streak

Nunez has scored 9 in his last 6 games for Uruguay

Bolivians concede corners on the road

Uruguay v Bolivia

Thursday 27 June (02:00 BST, Fri)

Opinion remains split about Darwin Nunez's effectiveness in the Premier League but there's little doubt in his home country.

The Uruguayan has been a key part of their team since the arrival of attack-minded manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Having scored in his side's Copa America opener against Panama, the Liverpool striker now has nine goals in his last six games for La Celeste. He has found the net in every one.

He looks a solid play at 8/111.73 to extend that scoring run to seven games given Bolivia look one of the weaker sides at this tournament.

They've lost five out of six so far in World Cup qualifying and were beaten 2-0 by the USA in their first Copa game the other day, being out-shot 18-4.

One of those five WCQ defeats came in Montevideo in November when Nunez netted twice in a 3-0 victory and backing Nunez for a repeat looks a worthwhile approach to take.

He's 7/24.50 for a brace here and given this is a game Uruguay are expected to dominate - a win would likely send them into the quarter-finals - backing the form man at this level is the way to go.

Veteran Luis Suarez was only on the bench against Panama so Nunez could well be the 'main man' again with Facundo Pellestri and Max Araujo providing good supply lines from wide positions - both have been assisting Nunez of late.

However, it's corners I'm turning to complete the Bet Builder.

Uruguay do well in those wide positions where Bielsa likes to send the ball and they managed nine corners against Panama, as well a seven in that previous meeting with Bolivia.

The Bolivians conceded seven in their clash with the USA, continuing a pattern in their away games.

Famously strong on home soil due to their games being played at a high altitude in La Paz, they have often struggled on the road and that is reflected in their corner numbers.

In their last five competitive games outside of Bolivia, their corners-conceded make-ups have been 7-7-8-6-6.

Over 5.5 Uruguay corners therefore gets the nod, taking our overall price to around 7/18.00.