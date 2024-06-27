Copa America Tipsheet: Back Uruguay in 7/4 repeat win against Bolivia

The Copa America hosts USA take on Panama in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night.

USA got off to a winning start on Group C with a 2-0 win against Bolivia and now have the opportunity to book their place in the knockout stages with another victory.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with just three minutes on the clock and a goal from Folarin Balogun just before half-time, sealed the victory.

USA have reason to be confident with home advantage, having only once lost on American soil to Panama.

The Panamanians did come out on top though, when these teams last met, winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, last summer.

Panama kept things tight in their opening game against the group favourites Uruguay, only trailing by a single goal until five minutes before the end, when the game exploded into life and finished 3-1.

This defeat followed a 1-0 pre-tournament friendly loss to Paraguay. Since Thomas Christiansen took charge back in 2020, his side have not lost three successive games.

They say that there is a first time for everything and USA seem equipped to end that streak. Having got off to a flyer in their first match, back the Americans to win half-time/full-time at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back USA to beat Panama half-time/full-time SBK 11/10

Marcelo Bielsa's in-form Uruguay will be expecting a second victory in Group C when they meet Bolivia.

They started fast against Panama, with some eleven of their 20 shots at goal during the match coming in the first 20-minutes of the game.

Maximiliano Araujo scored during this period, but a second goal took a long time coming, before Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina tied up victory within the last five minutes.

Bolivia's 2-0 loss to USA was their fourth straight defeat and they have only scored one goal in that run.

These sides met in the World Cup qualifiers back in November of last year, with Uruguay winning 3-0 at home, with Nunez scoring a brace.

From six qualifiers they have lost five (W1), while only scoring four times and conceding 14, so their recent run of defeats is not a short-term loss of form.

Odds of a straight Uruguayan win to nil do not appeal. Yet if you combine a Uruguay win, 'No' in both teams to score and Nunez to score, you get odds of 7/42.75. That bet was a winner in November and looks good value again, with Nunez having scored nine goals in eight games under Bielsa.

Recommended Bet Back Uruguay to beat Bolivia, 'No' in both teams to score and Nunez to score SBK 7/4

