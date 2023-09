Back 7/2 4.40 Irish Bet Builder

Defending champions could go again

It's the Irish Premier Division for us on Wednesday and what looks a formality on paper with second-placed Derry visiting bottom side UC Dublin.

Derry trail Shamrock Rovers by seven points, which they'll likely cut to four points with an expected victory over a side with just two wins to their name this season.

Sometimes the odds can tell you the full story though and with the hosts being 20/121.00 shots and Derry being as short as 1/81.12 for an away win tells you all you need to know.

With the result seemingly a given, now for the hard part of digging up any slight value...

Let's back a fast start from the visitors for what is the easiest road trip in the league, where sides have been enjoying playing all season.

UCD have found themselves behind at the break in eight of their 13 home contests so far this season - and that's not what you need with the best away side in the league coming to town.

Derry have bagged 25 points this season and have done plenty of damage in the first half - going in ahead in nine of their 14 away games, and this should be another one.

Only one side has scored more goals away from home than Derry, and with UCD conceding 26 at home and scoring just eight - the stats suggest a comfortable away win.

Derry have also won the last seven league meetings between the two, with six of those coming by two goals or more.

Five of UCD's last seven defeats have come by a couple of goals too, so we'll happily add in the 4/91.43 for Derry to win despite a -1 on the handicap.

We've looked at the first-half stats that point to the away side grabbing the lead at the end of the first 45 minutes, and we reckon that lead could come with a few goals.

Two of the last four head-to-heads has had two or more first-half goals in them too and we fancy the ball hitting the net a couple of times in the opening 45 minutes here.

We're putting all the scoring burden onto Derry though for this game, as backing whether UCD can score or not gives us our final leg of the bet Builder.

It's a tough one as Derry have had problems keeping clean sheets of late, especially away from home, while UCD have scored in five of their last seven home games in all competitions.

Derry have a way of playing against UCD though and it's a winning way that's yielded three wins to nil in the last four meetings.

We'll back UCD not to score so that we can with our Wednesday Bet Builder.