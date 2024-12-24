Tuesday Football Tips: Use Bet Builder tool to boost favourites' odds

Kuwait have won just one of 16 in 2024

UAE have scored multiple goals in 5 of their last 8

Use Bet Builder tool to back favourites at 13/10

UAE v Kuwait

Tuesday 24 December, 17:30

Opportunities at a premium on Christmas Eve due to the paucity of the fixture list but there could be one in the Middle East.

International football in on offer in Kuwait where the Gulf Cup continues - an eight-team tournament initially split into two group of four before the top two in each head to the semi-finals.

Obviously it is being played outside FIFA's international windows but with the teams involved having almost all of their players earning their living in the local domestic leagues, the likes of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are largely putting out strong sides. The UAE have even managed to attract Fleetwood midfielder Mackenzie Hunt to the tournament.

Both of these teams started their campaigns with 1-1 draws on Saturday, UAE being held by Qatar and hosts Kuwait drawing with Oman.

The latter result continued Kuwait's disappointing 2024 - they've now won just one of their 16 matches in this calendar year.

Six of those games have come in the third stage of Asia's World Cup qualifying with none of them won. They've conceded multiple goals in five of their last eight and for all the support they will get - 42,000 packed into their opener - they may struggle here.

UAE are among the favourites to lift the trophy. In contrast to their opponents, they are going along nicely in World Cup qualifying, having taken 10 points from six games.

It's worth noting that their two losses have both come against the top two in the group - Iran and Uzbekistan - but against the lesser lights they've been pretty ruthless, scoring 12 and conceding only two in those four matches.

Yahya Al Ghassani, who scored against Oman, and Fabio Lima have both been amongst the goals in 2024 and they should be a threat to that suspect home defence.

Add over 1.5 goals to a win for the UAE and you get a better-looking price of 13/102.30.

All seven of UAE's win this year have come via this method so this looks the way to go.