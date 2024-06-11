Tuesday Football Tips: Bruno can deliver KO blow to Ireland

Fernandes in good scoring form for club and country

Cancelo has had a SOT in 4 of his last 5 internationals

Portugal v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday 11 June, 19:45

The last of the pre-Euro 2024 friendlies take place on Tuesday with the much-fancied Portugal among those in action.

After a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, Roberto Martinez's side will be out to leave home soil on a winning note and they should have too much quality for Ireland, whoever plays.

The last two words are, of course, the concern for anyone getting involved with international friendlies but you'd expect Bruno Fernandes to be among the starters, especially after he was the man put up before the media on Monday.

Fernandes has scored nine goals in his last 11 internationals, finding the net in seven of those games, so 9/52.80 about him in the anytime scorer market looks big.

And that's before you consider that he may well be on penalties and free-kicks, at least in the first half.

Martinez admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be playing the full 90 minutes here - he only recently finished his club season in Saudi Arabia - and the Portuguese media are suggesting he'll only come on as a substitute in this one.

That would be a boon to anyone backing Fernandes for goals or assists - he had more of the latter than anyone else in the qualifying competition with eight.

The attacking midfielder also bagged eight goals in his last 12 games of Manchester United's season so it's not hard to see him being to the fore here.

The concern is that the Irish will defend staunchly - they've not conceded many goals despite a lack of wins of late - but, that said, it's clear who the team with motivation are here and it would be no surprise to see Portugal win by a couple of goals.

In his pre-match briefing, Martinez spoke about the need to break down Ireland's expected 5-4-1 formation and that could well involve getting the full-backs forward.

Joao Cancelo didn't start the Croatia game so is expected to return to the XI here and he's likely to be a player helping bolster Portugal's forward numbers if, as expected, Ireland sit deep.

He's hit a shot on target in four of his last five international starts and we've all seen his threat when going forward at Manchester City.

Adding Cancelo 1+ SOT to a Fernandes goal gives us a price of 6/17.00 which, if you are prepared to accept the team news risk, looks appealing.