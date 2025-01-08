Wednesday Football Tips: Back Spurs and Liverpool goals with 11/4 and 7/1 Bet Builders

Salah has scored or assisted in 15 of his last 16

Kulusevski has landed 'score or assist' bet in 9 of last 13

Back Bet Builder double at 11/4 3.75 and another at 7/1 8.00

Tottenham v Liverpool

Wednesday 8 January, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

When these two sides met on the same pitch less than three weeks ago, they produced nine goals.

This may be the first game of a two-legged semi-final but don't expect anything less than goals again on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou has been adamant about how his side will play - regardless of the results currently coming their way - while Arne Slot seems quite happy to take other sides on in an open game. It didn't quite come off against Manchester United at the weekend but if you open up against Slot's Reds, they will usually emerge victorious.

It's just two clean sheets in eight for Liverpool, with multiple goals conceded in four of those matches - although none of those games has been lost. As for Spurs, they've kept just one side out in their last 11. And that was Southampton, currently in the mix to become the Premier League's worst-ever side.

As ever with the Carabao Cup, we can't be 100 per cent sure who will play, although I see no real reason why either side would make wholesale changes.

Postecoglou has made a big thing about his record of delivering trophies in his second season at a club so this is a massive game for both him and Spurs. In addition, the hosts have a good opportunity to rest players at the weekend when they face non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup.

Liverpool are in a similar situation - they entertain Accrington in the FA Cup on Saturday (if you haven't already done so, please do make sure you bang 'Accrington milk advert' into YouTube).

Whisper it quietly but this could be the first of four trophies for the Reds. They will want this.

Back Salah and Kulusevski in two Bet Builders

If we're taking it that the big guns will all play in this one, I'm keen on siding with Mo Salah and Dejan Kulusevski in Bet Builders.

Both men have been in fine form of late, both in terms of scoring and creating goals.

OK, you'll likely know about Salah's feats - apparently his contract is almost up too, you know.

He's the Premier League's top scorer and has now scored in 11 of his last 12 domestic starts, including two at Tottenham before Christmas.

He's netted in four of his last five games against Spurs, while the only opponents he has scored more goals against in his career are Manchester United.

When it comes to the 'score or assist' market, Salah has delivered in 15 of his last 16 starts in all competitions.

Moving on to Spurs' Kulusevski, he also scored in that 6-3 drubbing last month and has now found the net in five of his last eight matches.

The Swede has also been a creative force with several assists and he's now landed the 'score or assist' bet in nine of his last 13 starts.

Given these strong stats, let's take two bets.

Recommended Bet Back Salah and Kulusevski both to score or assist SBK 11/4

I'll stick two-thirds of the stake on the 'to score or assist' double at 11/43.75 and the other third on the anytime scorer double at just under 7/18.00.