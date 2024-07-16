Tuesday Football Tips: Swede success for England in 5/1 treble
Paul Higham is turning his attentions to England's Lionesses on Tuesday as they look to qualify for Euro 2025 against Sweden...
-
England need just a point to qualify for Euro 2025
-
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder on Lionesses to win in Sweden
-
-
Sweden v England
Tuesday 16 July, 18:00 kick-off
Live on ITV 1
England's women managed to go one further than the men and win the Euros at Wembley in 2022, and now they're looking to qualify for next year's finals in their final group game in Sweden.
Just a point in Gothenburg will book Serena Wiegman's spot in the finals in Switzerland, but the Swedes could grab the automatic spot and forced England into the play-offs with a home win.
So it's all up for grabs in the race for Euro 2025...
Leg 1: England to win
The two sides drew 1-1 at Wembley in April but the Lionesses have improved since then and after a tough start to the group they're now in pole position.
Wiegman's side have avenged an early loss to France while the Swedes have lost to them twice in this qualifying - and of course England battered Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of the last Euros on their way to Wembley glory.
So at 23/202.15 we'll back the visitors to get the win despite only needing a point, as I think they'll press ahead and then always be a danger on the break when Sweden need to press forward.
Leg 2: Both teams to score
Six of England's last seven games has seen both teams score, while Sweden have scored in seven of their last eight matches - so even at 1/21.50 both teams to score looks the way to go.
England had much the better of things at Wembley but a combination of missing chances and sloppy defending let the Swede's grab a draw - and that's been a theme throughout.
Even against Ireland they let in a sloppy goal after largely being dominant throughout, and if the irish can get a goal then a Sweden side chasing qualification definitely can.
Leg 3: Alessia Russo to score anytime
Arsenal striker Alessia Russo has scored in the last two qualifiers as part of a run of five goals in her last seven England internationals.
She's 13/82.63 to score anytime here and that would make it three games running and complete a double after she also scored in the first game against Sweden in qualifying.
She averages over three shots a game during qualifying so if anyone is going to find the net it's Russo.
Recommended bets
