Spain v Serbia: Zubimendi offers value in 11/1 Bet Builder

Spain v Serbia

Tuesday 15 October, 19:45

Live on YouTube

Serbia held Spain in the reverse fixture last month and could do with a similar result in Cordoba as they seek a top-two finish in their Nations League group and, with it, a quarter-final spot.

The need for points should ensure a competitive effort from the visitors and I have little hesitation in making over 1.5 cards for the Serbs the foundation of our Bet Builder.

This has now occurred in Serbia's last 17 games outside their homeland.

Fouls also feature with Nikola Milenkovic backed to commit at least one.

The Nottingham Forest centre-back is likely to face Alvaro Morata here, a striker who has been fouled nine times in his last four outings for his country.

As for Milenkovic, he has committed a foul in 13 of his last 17 starts for Serbia.

He therefore gets the nod ahead of Strahinja Pavlovic, who was o the radar until the news of Lamine Yamal's injury absence came to light. The Serb, who plays outside Milenkovic, may now get an easier night.

On the other side of the ball, Marc Cucurella is set to return at left-back and he's also added for 1+ foul.

The Chelsea man has committed a foul in eight of his nine international starts so far and looks worth adding for another here.

Finally in the fouls market, let's add some value by backing Martin Zubimendi for 2+ fouls.

He'll be playing in the 'Rodri role' and has landed this bet in his last five international starts - four competitive games and one friendly against Colombia in which he committed no fewer than five fouls. Odds of 23/103.30 really appeal.

A fifth and final leg - taking our Bet Builder up to around the 11/112.00 mark - comes in the shots markets.

Old favourite Fabian Ruiz gets the nod for 2+ shots, something he's now managed in 11 of his last 12 internationals.

As we saw at the Euros, the midfielder loves a shot from distance and also makes some great runs into the box from deep.