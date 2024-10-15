Spain v Serbia: Zubimendi offers value in 11/1 Bet Builder
Serbia held Spain in the reverse fixture last month and could do with a similar result in Cordoba as they seek a top-two finish in their Nations League group and, with it, a quarter-final spot.
Leg 1: Over 1.5 Serbia cards
The need for points should ensure a competitive effort from the visitors and I have little hesitation in making over 1.5 cards for the Serbs the foundation of our Bet Builder.
This has now occurred in Serbia's last 17 games outside their homeland.
Leg 2: Nikola Milenkovic to commit 1+ foul
Fouls also feature with Nikola Milenkovic backed to commit at least one.
The Nottingham Forest centre-back is likely to face Alvaro Morata here, a striker who has been fouled nine times in his last four outings for his country.
As for Milenkovic, he has committed a foul in 13 of his last 17 starts for Serbia.
He therefore gets the nod ahead of Strahinja Pavlovic, who was o the radar until the news of Lamine Yamal's injury absence came to light. The Serb, who plays outside Milenkovic, may now get an easier night.
Leg 3: Marc Cucurella to commit 1+ foul
On the other side of the ball, Marc Cucurella is set to return at left-back and he's also added for 1+ foul.
The Chelsea man has committed a foul in eight of his nine international starts so far and looks worth adding for another here.
Leg 4: Martin Zubimendi to commit 2+ fouls
Finally in the fouls market, let's add some value by backing Martin Zubimendi for 2+ fouls.
He'll be playing in the 'Rodri role' and has landed this bet in his last five international starts - four competitive games and one friendly against Colombia in which he committed no fewer than five fouls. Odds of 23/103.30 really appeal.
Leg 5: Fabian Ruiz 2+ shots
A fifth and final leg - taking our Bet Builder up to around the 11/112.00 mark - comes in the shots markets.
Old favourite Fabian Ruiz gets the nod for 2+ shots, something he's now managed in 11 of his last 12 internationals.
As we saw at the Euros, the midfielder loves a shot from distance and also makes some great runs into the box from deep.
