Spain v Georgia: Battle can deliver 11/2 fouls double
Our football props column is focusing on the fouls market in Spain v Georgia at Euro 2024 on Sunday with 11/2 and 24/1 shots recommended.
Le Normand 6 fouls and 1 card so far at Euro 2024
Mikautadze fouled 7 times in his 3 appearances
Back 11/26.50 Bet Builder double - and 24/125.00 treble
Spain v Georgia
Sunday 30 June, 20:00
Live on ITV1
When you're on a bad run, it's always worth looking at potential reasons and I think one of them has been not focusing enough on personal battles, which can prove so rewarding for props punters.
I'm not going to make the same mistake here.
Leg 1: Robin Le Normand to commit 2+ fouls
I've already highlighted Robin Le Normand's propensity for a card during this tournament and he delivered one against Italy in the group stages.
The centre-back's fouls numbers have also been high, with six committed so far in two starts and one substitute appearance. In team terms, only Austria committed more fouls than Spain the group stage.
Le Normand has now landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last four starts for Spain and while you can understand the argument that Georgia may not be able to get eh ball high up the pitch consistently, it's worth highlighting that Le Normand committed three fouls in a recent friendly against Northern Ireland.
In any case, Georgia have given it go in all their games thus far - they won't completely sit back - and the key to my thinking is they have players who will tempt Le Normand into challenges, both on the floor and in the air.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the tournament's foul magnet so far, the Napoli man being fouled 10 times in three group games.
He's played on the left of a front three and a front two so far and whichever of those positions he's in here, he'll be occupying the same territory as Le Normand, who plays as Spain's right-sided centre-back.
Leg 2: Georges Mikautadze to be fouled 2+ times
Then there's fellow forward Georges Mikautadze, who has drawn seven fouls thus far and looks decent value to be fouled twice in this contest.
Sadly, those fouls haven't been evenly split, with five coming in one game against the Czechs but a look through his record shows that's often the case with Mikautadze, who has landed the 3+ fouls bet in three of his last eight games.
I'm going to take the safer option of 2+ fouls, noting that he could well be going up against Le Normand in some challenges. That looks a decent price at 9/43.25.
Le Normand to commit 2+ fouls and Mikautadze to be fouled 2+ times - a bet which could be settled in just two incidents - pays 11/26.50 which looks good.
Leg 3: Robin Le Normand to be shown a card
I also can't resist backing Le Normand for a card too - he's 5/16.00 for another having been booked in four of his last seven international starts.
And, of Euro 2024 players who compete in the top five European leagues, no-one picked up more cards in league competition than the Real Sociedad star this season (13).
The referee, France's Francois Letexier, has shown at least four cards in six of his last seven internationals, including both games at this tournament.
Adding that element takes our Bet Builder to 24/125.00 - I'll put a third of the stake on that and the other two-thirds on the fouls double.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 295pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +25.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
