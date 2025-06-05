Thursday Football Tips: Back superstars Mbappe & Yamal in 9/2 Nations League double

Mbappe on hot streak & solid form against France

Yamal a volume shooter - back the pair at 9/2 5.50

Read James Eastham's Spain v France match preview

Spain vs France

Thursday 5 June, 19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime

Spain are 4/61.67 to make the Nations League final with the French priced at 23/202.15 to emerge from this second semi-final in Stuttgart.

The last two Nations League champions have plenty of previous - not least here in Germany at Euro 2024 when Spain beat Les Bleus in the semis before going on to lift the trophy by beating England in the final.

Luis de la Fuente still looks to have the better, more cohesive squad at his disposal, and while Didier Deschamps has refreshed his French squad in attack - having seven of his players involved in the Champions League final may be an issue.

For our best bet though, we're looking squarely at the two big superstars on show...

Leg 1: Kylian Mbappe goal or assist

What's the best bet for Kylian Mbappe here? Well, relatiuvely simply it's the 13/102.30 on him to grab a goal or assist.

La Liga's top scorer bagged 10 goals in his last six games for Real Madrid so is bang in form and ready to end his longest international drought of seven games without a goal.

He's still France's main man though so expect him to be heavily involved here - and for his country he's far more involved in assisting as well as scoring.

As his last 19 goal involvements for France have been pretty evenly split with 10 goals and nine assists, hence why we'll back him for either.

Plus, he's had a goal and two assists in his last two games against the Spanish.

Leg 2: Lamine Yamal 2+ shots on target

The man of the moment in Spain this season, we have to get 17-year-old Lamine Yamal in here somehow, and I think the best way forward here is for 2+ shots on target at 13/82.63.

Yamal has been in decent scoring form to end the season, but he's been even better at simply hitting the target, with at least two shots on target in seven of his past nine games.

He's a big volume guy too, with five shots on target against both Inter Milan and Real Madrid in big games, so 2+ shots on target against France is probably his floor.

But it sets us up for a nice double considering the names involved.