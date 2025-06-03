Club World Cup: Chelsea and Man City latest with odds, match info and more

Chelsea and Man City heading to US for Club World Cup

Defending champs City are second favourites to win

Maresca's Blues want to build on Conference League success

Chelsea and Manchester City will fly the flag for the Premier League at the FIFA Club World Cup which takes place in the United States and begins on 14 June.

Both sides were a long way off champions Liverpool this season, with City going trophyless for the first time since Pep Guardiola's first campaign, and Chelsea finishing fifth before claiming the Europa Conference League title.

But what are the chances that one of the English pair could be crowned world champions next month at the 32-team bonanaza in the US?

Real Madrid are the 7/24.50 favourites in the outright betting but Chelsea and Man City are not far away.

Below you will find the Betfair odds, match schedules and more for both English clubs at the Club World Cup.

Chelsea - Club World Cup schedule and odds

Club World Cup Winner Odds: 10/111.00

It has been a long season for everyone and coming through two-legged knockout rounds to win the Europa Conference League will have taken its toll on Chelsea, even if they do have a squad that might need more than one plane to get it to America for the Club World Cup.

Winning is a habit, though, and manager Enzo Maresca is keen for their triumph in Europe's third-tier club competition to be a building block for more success. They willl try to bring in one or two signings before the tournament in the US.

The Blues begin against Los Angeles FC on 16 June in Atlanta before taking on Flamengo of Brazil on 20 June and concluding their group fixtures against ES Tunis of Tunisia five days later.

The odds indicate that it will be a surprise if Chelsea do not reach the knockout stages and they are 8/151.53 to win Group D, although Stephen Tudor fancies Flamengo to pull of an upset.

Man City - Club World Cup schedule and odds

Club World Cup Winner Odds: 9/25.50

City are second only to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup outright winner betting - a shorter price than Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain - so bettors obivously think they can put their troubles behind them and be contenders this summer.

Guardiola's men won the event two years ago, albeit in its previous guise, beating Fluminese in the final in Saudi Arabia and won't want to surrender their crown as easily as they did the Premier League title this season. They could make signings in the short transfer window that closes on 10 June and bring a fresh face or two to the US.

The club will be keen to put the domestic season behind them and the Club World Cup could be a great opportunity for them to show they can still mix it with the best. They have been give a favourable draw and are 4/111.36 to top Group G.

They start against Moroccan club Wydad AC on 18 June before playing Al Ain of the UAE five days later and concluding their group campaign with what should be there toughest test against Juventus (26 June).

