Friday Football Tips: Back goals and Colombian cards in 8/1 Bet Builder

Spain and Colombia both on unbeaten runs

Back stats-based Bet Builder at 8/1 9.00

West Ham's London Stadium plays host to an interesting friendly on Friday with Spain and Colombia both fine tuning their plans for summer tournaments.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain qualified in style for Euro 2024 and have won eight on the spin, with that shock loss to Scotland their only defeat in 10.

He's got plenty of youth in the squad but La Roja have a superb record in friendly matches, going unbeaten in the last 19 (W11 D8).

In Colombia though they face a team who have forgotten how to lose matches, with Nestor Lorenzo's outfit unbeaten in the last 19 games stretching back over two years.

There shouldn't be a lot between these two...

It's always tough to judge on friendlies but with these two sides there's lots of attacking prowess that should be enough to see both teams find the net.

It's 9/10 on both teams to score in London, and Colombia's last friendly did end in a 3-2 victory - more of that would do us nicely here.

Throw in defenders Yerry Mina and Davison Sanchez both being missing for Colombia and the prospect for goals is good.

Luis Diaz is far and away Colombia's most prolific player in terms of goal attempts, with 25 in World Cup qualifying - seven of those finding the target.

He's been one of Liverpool's most influential players too of late with 43 attempts at goals and 15 on target in his last 10 for his club.

He's been getting chances regularly and scored twice against Brazil recently, so even if his game time is limited here he's still in good enough form to pick him out as a potential scorer.

Not having to make the trip back to South America for this international break helps, so we'll back him at a healthy 3/14.00 to score anytime.

Spain will have loads of the ball, and Colombia are tricky opponents so even though it's a friendly we can venture into the cards market.

Colombia in recent matches have tallied 15, 15 and 11 fouls as a team in recent matches, and facing a team who will dominate the ball will only promote more.

It could get feisty between these two sides, but even if it doesn't it may only take one or two cards to win the match bet.

And at 10/111.91 we're happy to back Colombia to have most cards.