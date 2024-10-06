Sevilla v Real Betis: Back cards and fouls in Seville derby
It's El Gran Derbi in Seville on Sunday and so cards and fouls is the obvious angle which our football props column is pursuing...
-
El Gran Derbi has a rich history for cards
-
Last nine have averaged 28 fouls per game too
-
Back 4/1 Bet Builder accordingly
Sevilla v Real Betis
Sunday 6 October, 17:30
Live on Premier Sports 1
El Gran Derbi has long been one of Europe's best games for cards and I simply have to get involved in that angle again for the first all-Sevilla clash of the season.
Leg 1: Over 5.5 cards
I'm keen on making over 5.5 cards the foundation of Sunday's Bet Builder.
This has landed in six of the last nine derbies. The most recent saw eight cards shown, while two seasons ago we had a game which produced 12, including three reds.
The referee this time around is Juan Martinez Munuera, who will be taking charge of this fixture for the first time. He has done other derby games before though, producing seven cards in his only Madrid derby to date, while his first El Clasico appointment saw eight cards.
I'd usually look to push the price upwards via the player-card markets.
As previously talked about in this column, backing players with a strong track record in a derby is often good business. The problem here is both sides have had a big turnover of players of late so most of the regular card magnets have moved on - think Marcos Acuna and Guido Rodriguez.
Gonzalo Montiel (carded in three of four derbies) is still at Sevilla but likely to only make the bench, while Betis' William Carvalho (four in eight) is injured.
Betis midfielder Marc Roca looks a possibility at 21/10 - he's been carded in three of 10 appearances this season - but I'm going to take an alternative route and back player fouls instead.
Leg 2: Jose Angel Carmona to commit 1+ foul
Every one of those last nine derbies has seen at least 25 fouls. The average is 28 per game, with the highest count in the series being 33.
For the record, Munuera was bang on the league average for fouls per game last season.
For Sevilla, let's go with right-back Jose Angel Carmona for 1+ foul, something he's landed in six of his last seven games.
Leg 3: Abde Ezzalzouli to be fouled 2+ times
In this contest, he'll likely be up against the tricky Abde Ezzalzouli, a player who has been fouled 17 times in his last six appearances.
The Moroccan is 10/11 to be fouled 2+ times and also makes the cut.
Leg 4: Diego Llorente to commit 1+ foul
Also on the Betis side of things, centre-back Diego Llorente is worth backing to commit 1+ foul.
He's managed this in nine of 10 appearances since joining in the summer.
The four legs produce a Bet Builder which pays 4/15.00 - let the derby chaos commence!
Now read Abigail Davies on Brighton v Tottenham!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 83pts
Returned: 98.12pts
P/L: +15.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley: Think outside the box with 9/1 Elliott at Anfield
-
Football Betting Tips
Manchester City v Salford: Go low on cards at the Etihad
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Third Round Tips: Expect Magpies to fly past Bromley
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Tips: Five third round upsets to back this weekend up to 17/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Barnsley and Walsall the weekend best bets