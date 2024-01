AFCON continue on Monday

Reigning champions Senegal start their defence

Cards and shots combine for 9/1 10.00 Bet Builder

Senegal v Gambia

Monday 15 January, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Reigning champions Senegal get their Africa Cup of Nations defence under way on Monday and they are the hottest favourites on the tournament coupon on day three at 1/41.25.

They face a Gambia side who were one of the last nations to book their place on the plane to Ivory Coast and are very much among the outsiders.

Maybe I shouldn't mention the plane. The Gambia squad had a mid-air scare last week when their flight to Ivory Coast suffered a loss of air pressure in the cabin and had to head back home. They travelled again the following day.

That worrying moment has formed part of a pretty awful preparation period which has included a row over bonus payments which resulted in the team missing a planning open training session. That didn't go down well with fans.

On the pitch, they've conceded multiple goals in five of their last six games and facing a likely attack of Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr isn't what the doctor ordered.

Sarr immediately comes onto the radar.

With his ability to run at opponents, he impressed at the World Cup just over a year ago and only Lionel Messi was fouled more at the tournament (and he played three more games).

This season, playing for Marseille, he's been fouled at least twice in six of his 11 starts.

It could therefore be a tough day for Gambia's left-back, who looks most likely to be Wrexham's Jacob Mendy, although it's hard to be sure as it's a position which has been chopped and changed in recent matches - you may want to wait for team news, although I don't have that luxury.

Sadly, Mendy doesn't have a great card record but this looks likely to be his toughest test for some time, maybe ever. Throw in the nerves element of a tournament debut and the likelihood that Senegal dominate possession, and 7/24.50 about him being carded looks worth a try.

I'll double it up with a play in the shots-on-target market.

It's no surprise to see the principals like Mane and Jackson very short here but someone who might offer a spot of value is midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Across his last three tournaments, the Everton man has landed the 1+ shot on target bet in six of 15 starts. He's had at least two shots in eight of those matches.

Gueye tends to play a bit further forward for his country than he does at club level, while his shot output in the Premier League has been on the rise of late too.

In a game which Senegal should dominate, Gueye should get some chances to shoot around and, hopefully, in the box.

The double pays more than 9/110.00.