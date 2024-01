Mane's trophy holders to claim victory

Gambia's chaotic preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations play into Senegal's hands and should ensure the defending champions make a winning start on Monday afternoon.

Gambia's one and only pre-tournament friendly against Morocco was cancelled, meaning it's two months since their last international.

Gambia's flight to Ivory Coast for the finals then had to be aborted after the cabin lost oxygen, forcing the pilot into an emergency landing.

Given these events it's difficult to see how the Gambia players can be in optimum tactical and psychological face to face Senegal, who are among the tournament favourites.

Sadio Mane and co. are 1.3130/100 to win and it's hard to argue with those shorts odds. Gambia are a massive 14.013/1, with the Draw 5.04/1.

For a bigger price on the favourites, Senegal can be backed at 2.111/10 with a -1.5 Asian Handicap start. With this selection, you'll make a profit if Senegal win by two or more goals.

Instead, we prefer backing low goals. Senegal's title win in Cameroon two years ago was built on their sturdy defence, and they're likely to be similarly obdurate this time around.

Low goals is also the smart selection looking at the group-phase goals trends across the past two Africa Cup of Nations finals, which we've analysed in our piece here.

Under 2.0 & Under 2.5 on the Goal Lines market is available at 1.9520/21. By taking this, you'll make a profit as long as the game has two or fewer goals. The stats will certainly be on your side.

When winning the trophy two years ago, all three of Senegal's group games had two or fewer goals. And 75 per cent of all group games across the past two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments have had two or fewer goals as well.

Team news is the key reason why low goals is the smart play in the second of Monday's three Africa Cup of Nations group games.

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar - the Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner on home soil at the tournament two years ago - has suffered a muscle tear that will keep him out of this game. Without their top marksman the Indomitable Lions will clearly be less threatening in front of goal.

Guinea have injury concerns heading into the game, too. Playmaker Naby Keita and main goalscorer Sehrou Guirassy have nursed knocks in the run-up to this fixture, and at the time of writing it's uncertain whether the pair will start.

Guinea would certainly be less inventive in the opposition half without Keita, and less dangerous in front of goal without Guirassy. Guinea are 4.03/1 to win the game, while Cameroon are 2.26/5 and the Draw is 3.185/40.

Throw in the recent historic stats, which clearly show that group games at the Africa Cup of Nations are generally low-scoring, and low goals becomes our pick.

The market is expecting a low-scoring match, but we're happy to back Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market at the prices available.

Algeria are our pick to be crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions and we fully expect them to make a winning start.

Djamel Belmadi's players have been in tremendous form in the run-up to the finals - they're W6-D1-L0 from their last seven matches - and this fixture will hold no fears for them.

Expect a positive, attacking display from the start from the Fennecs, who'll look to control of the game. They're 1.511/2 to claim all three points, with Angola the 8.1 underdogs and the Draw 4.1.

In the player goalscorer markets, look out for Riyad Mahrez. He's likely to take the penalties and the direct free-kicks for Algeria, and will be dangerous in open play, too, cutting in from the right wing position he's expected to occupy in Algeria's 4-3-3.

Algeria to win with Mahrez getting on the scoresheet is the Bet Builder worth considering on this game.

