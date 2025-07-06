Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS

Seattle Sounders v Columbus Crew

Sunday 6 July

22:00 BST kick-off

There's football aplenty in America this summer, or "soccer" as they'd call it over there - including their own Major League Soccer as a bumper schedule ends on Sunday with Seattle Sounders hosting Columbis Crew.

The Crew are 5/23.50 outsiders here making the trip to the Pacific Northwest, but they're fourth in the Eastern Conference after three straight wins so they'l fancy their chances.

This is a tough away day though - as Seattle have lost just once in nine at home this season and kept three clean sheets in their last four, so they're 1/12.00 favourites after responding to a tough Club World Cup exit with a win in their first MLS game back.

But what are the best Bet Builder plays at Lumen Field?

Leg 1: Daniel Musovski 2+ shots on target

Danny Musovski is 6/42.50 for 2+ shots on target, which we'll back as he's in decent touch, with three shots on target in Seattle's last game against Austin.

Musovski also managed to hit the target twice against the mighty Atletico Madrid during the Club World Cup and has six games out of 19 this year with multiple shots on target.

He averages 1.5 shots on target per 90 minutes so is worth backing for a couple at home.

Leg 2: Diego Rossi 1+ shot on target

We'll go for just 1+ shot on target for the Crew's Diego Rossi since this is such a tough away game - even as the team's top shooter this season.

The Argentinian is 8/131.61 to hit the target just once, which he's managed 12 times from 19 games this year.

The Sounders have been decent at the back of late but Columbus are on such a good run that confidence will be high so even if they don't manage a goal they should at least get a few efforts on target.

Leg 3: Yevhen Cheberko 1+ foul

Seattle have more players with more fouls than Columbus, but the Sounders are top three in MLS for fouls against, averaging almost nine per game.

So we'll take one of the Crew to give away a foul, with Ukrainian Yevhen Cheberko a decent enough 8/111.73 for just 1+ foul after a more than decent run of late.

Cheberko has given away a foul in seven of his last nine games - and in big numbers too as he's totalled 12 during that time - meaning one should be a breeze.