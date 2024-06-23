Scotland v Hungary: Back great Scott in 9/2 Bet Builder

Bet of the Day

Paul Higham has selected a 9/25.50 Bet Builder treble for Scotland's final group game against Hungary with history on the line...

Scotland v Hungary
Sunday 23 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on BBC One

A vastly-improved Scotland gave themselves a chance of history with their draw against Switzerland last time out, and now it's all down to Sunday's clash with winless Hungary.

There's still a chance for Hungary despite two defeats and just one goal, and although neither side have been prolific or clinical the way they've been offering up chances to the opposition we could see a bit more entertainment.

And both sides aren't adverse to giving away a few fouls either...

Leg 1: Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ shot on target

Shots haven't exactly been flowong for Hungary, but Scotland have allowed 30 attempts on goal and 13 shots on target in two matches.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai has been somewhat disappointing so far with just one shot on target from three attempts, but this is their final chance to there'll be a bit more desperation in their game.

And given his long-range shooting then we'll back Szoboszlai for 1+ shot on target at 8/151.53.

Leg 2: Scott McTominay 1+ shot on target

Scotland's top scorer with one, Scott McTominay was prolific in qualifying and and leads the team with four shots in the tournament - with just his goal being the one on target (even if it went in via a big deflection).

The Man Utd man is 4/61.67 for just 1+ shot on target here and he's as likely as anyone in Steve Clarke's side to hit the target again against Hungary.

For their part, Hungary's defence has been pretty welcoming, allowing 34 attempts on goal and 14 on target.

Leg 3: Attila Fiola 2+ fouls

Fouls should be plentiful in this game and nobody gives away more than Hungary defender Attila Fiola, who has given away five fouls - while also being fouled three times himself.

So we'll back Fiola to give away 2+ fouls at 11/102.11 as this will be a scrap between two desperate teams so the foul count will be high.

He's usually good for a foul - and Scotland's opponents have given away 26 fouls in two games.

Recommended Bet

Back Szoboszlai & McTominay 1+ shot on target, Fiola 2+ fouls @

SBK9/2

Recommended bets

Staked: 286pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +34.31pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69ptsColumn P/L 2023/24

